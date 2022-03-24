Strategies For Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the negative pressure wound therapy market size is expected to grow from $2.13 billion in 2021 to $2.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.88%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global negative pressure wound therapy market size is expected to reach $2.68 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.87%. The growing prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the negative pressure wound therapy market.

The global negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market consists of sales of vacuum-assisted wound closure by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to draw out fluid and infection from a wound to help it heal. The negative pressure wound therapy uses a special dressing, tubing, a negative pressure device, and canister to continuously apply subatmospheric pressure to the surface of a wound to assist healing for treating many acute and chronic wounds.

Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Trends

The growing technological advancements is a key trend gaining popularity in the negative pressure wound therapy market. Major companies operating in the negative pressure wound therapy market are focusing on developing technological solutions for negative pressure wound therapy.

Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Segments

The global negative pressure wound therapy market is segmented:

By Product: Conventional NPWT Devices, Single-Use NPWT Devices

By Wound Type: Surgical and Traumatic Wounds, Ulcers, Burns

By End-User: Hospitals, Homecare, Others

By Geography: The global negative pressure wound therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Devon International Group, ConvaTec Group plc, DeRoyal Industries Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Acelity L.P. Inc, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Cardinal Health Inc., Talley Group Limited, Medela AG, Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, TRIAGE MEDITECH PVT. LTD., Carilex Medical GmbH, Shandong Weigao Xinsheng Medical Devices Co. Lt, Genadyne Biotechnologies Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cork Medical LLC, BSN medical GmbH, Investor AB, Olle Larsson Holding AG, PAUL HARTMANN Asia-Pacific Ltd. and KCI Licensing Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

