FounderMade Announces Discovery Show East on June 24th, 2022

Join 1000+ Industry Titans Forging the Future of the CPG and D2C Space

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FounderMade’s Discovery Show will be held at Spring Studios (50 Varick Street, New York, NY 10013) in NYC on June 24th, 2022. This hybrid live and virtual event will bring together 1000+ disruptive industry leaders for a day of unparalleled networking opportunities, innovative product and solution discovery, and world-class education.

“We’ve seen a massive shift towards retail innovation and product discovery over the pandemic, which made us rethink our shows to offer experiential product demos and resources for high-growth D2C brands.” says Meghan Asha, CEO of FounderMade. “The FounderMade platform is more than just a trade show, it’s an educational movement for brand innovators of tomorrow.”

The Discovery Show connects founders, C-Level executives, VPs and directors from high-growth consumer, D2C and solutions companies with the world-class connections needed to scale their businesses.

What to expect:

● Brand Discovery: Discover the next big next-generation consumer brands disrupting the market, through live product demos, new launches, and founder-led booths.

● Solution Discovery: Get visibility into new and newsworthy resources and solutions to dial into your business, through a series of workshops and interactive experiences.

● Future-driven talks: Watch breakthrough talks with best-in-class industry thought leaders sharing their insight, expertise, tactical advice & roadmaps for high growth consumer companies.

● Live networking: Experience unparalleled lead capture by networking with our world-class community both on the tradeshow floor and on the mainstage.

The Discovery Show hosts an extensive schedule of educational sessions such as panel discussions, keynotes and fireside chats with the most influential names in consumer brands such as Jones Road Beauty, Vega, Bev, The Detox Market, The Honey Pot, Blue Mercury, Olaplex, Peter Thomas Roth, and others. Themes will include but are not limited to ‘Innovation & Brand Evolution,’ ‘Retail Reinvented,’ ‘Sustainability & Purpose,’ ‘Omnichannel and the Future’ and ‘Funding Growth in Wellness.’

The show is backed by an impressive portfolio of partners eager to support the scale of the wellness, beauty and D2C space including Clearco, Cart.com, Klarna, TikTok, dotdigital, Nutrifresh and others.

About FounderMade

FounderMade is the destination for brand innovators of tomorrow. Through curated live and virtual event experiences, their unique ecosystem provides access to brand and solution discovery that propels businesses forward - from pre-revenue to enterprise.

Across FounderMade’s live and virtual event properties, the company has developed best-in-class content formats that aim to drive engagement within its community on an always-on basis and create exclusive opportunities to drive new business.

Top event partners including Klarna, Target, Clearco, Porsche, Gorgias, MarketerHire, and many more have invested in connecting with a growing community of 25,000+ industry professionals through strategic digital marketing and curation of compelling content.

Contact Information

For further details about The Discovery Show East's exhibitors and to purchase tickets, please visit www.foundermade.co/discovery-show-june-2022

For media inquiries, please contact info@foundermade.com

Media Registration (Approval Required)

Online

www.foundermade.com

Social Media

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foundermade/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/foundermade

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpcohsP0MIc

The Founder Made