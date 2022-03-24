Global Gabapentin Market [2022-2027] | COVID-19 Impact with Top Manufacturers Analysis (Novartis, TEVA, Mylan, Pfizer, etc) | Industry Size-Share, Demand-Supply Scenario, Emerging Trends, Production, Opportunities and Challenges

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Gabapentin is a medication used to treat epilepsy, neuropathic pain, hot flashes, and restless legs syndrome. In epilepsy, it may be used for those with partial seizures. It is recommended as one of a number of first line medications for the treatment of neuropathic pain in diabetic neuropathy, postherpetic neuralgia, and central neuropathic pain.

Global Gabapentin key players include Novartis, TEVA, Mylan, Pfizer, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 20%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by Asia-Pacific, and Europe, both have a share about 50 percent.

In terms of product, Capsule is the largest segment, with a share about 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Epilepsy, followed by Neuropathic Pain, Restless Legs Syndrome, etc.



In 2020, the global Gabapentin market size was US$ 1515 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1716.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2027.

Pfizer

Assertio Therapeutics

TEVA

Mylan

Arbor Pharma

Novartis

Apotex

Sun Pharmaceutical

Aurobindo Pharma

Intas

Amneal

Marksans Pharma

Glenmark

Alkem

Jiangsu Enhua

Jiangsu Hengrui

Sailike

