The Indonesia Pavilion Attracts Two Million Visitors Towards the End of Expo 2020 Dubai
DUBAI, UAE, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indonesia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, United Arab Emirates, has attracted up to two million visitors worldwide as Expo 2020 Dubai is ending. The Indonesia Pavilion continues to strive to achieve the target of 2.5 million visitors at the end of Expo 2020 Dubai.
“We are thrilled because, in less than two weeks of the end of Expo 2020 Dubai, the Indonesia Pavilion has managed to attract two million visitors. We are optimistic that the numbers will continue to increase until this event ends,” said the Director-General of National Export Development of the Ministry of Trade and Commissioner General of the Indonesia Pavilion Didi Sumedi.
Didi state that the success of attracting two million visitors could not be separated from Indonesia's efforts to provide festive shows every day, ranging from loud cultural performances, exhibitions of local products, to a wide range of workshops that successfully attracted the hearts of Expo 2020 Dubai visitors. The business forum agendas held by the Indonesia Pavilion also played a role in showing attractiveness and opening up investment and trade opportunities in Indonesia. Didi mentioned, as was the case last week (13/3), the Indonesia Pavilion was enlivened by Modest Fashion Day, which exhibited 20 works of Indonesian designers and brought many fashion actors from the Middle East.
Coffee Cupping event at Indonesia Pavilion serving Local Farmers' Coffee
Didi also said as the fourth largest coffee producer in the world, Indonesia continues to strive to showcase local coffee farmers at Expo 2020 Dubai. Therefore, in the week of Bank Indonesia's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, the Indonesia Pavilion held a coffee cupping event on Thursday (17/3). The event was held in an effort to expand access to the Indonesian coffee market to the Middle East.
"At the Expo 2020 Dubai event, Indonesia continues to introduce local Indonesian coffee, from exhibitions to coffee brewing demonstrations that can be found in the Indonesia Pavilion Night Market area. Now, to intensify the promotion of local coffee, Indonesia is holding a coffee cupping event attended by professional baristas from Indonesia," said Didi.
Through the coffee cupping event, visitors are invited to taste seven samples of coffee grown with sustainable methods in accordance with the green economy concept from Aceh, North Sumatra, South Sumatra, West Java, West Nusa Tenggara, Bali, and South Sulawesi. The event also aims to build cooperation among local farmers, coffee businesses, and coffee traders from the UAE. Coffee cupping is an activity to observe the taste and aroma of coffee. The process must also follow the protocol standards of the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA). Samples should be prepared in the same way to carry out a good evaluation. Indonesia is the world's fourth-best coffee producer after Brazil, Vietnam, and Colombia. Data from the Ministry of the Trade Republic of Indonesia stated that overall coffee exports in 2021 amounted to USD 849.98 million.
Increase Entrepreneurial potential of Indonesian Migrant Workers
In addition to exhibiting local products, the Indonesia Pavilion also held activities to increase the entrepreneurial potential of Indonesian Migrant Workers living in the UAE during the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) week in Expo 2020 Dubai. The event, which Bank Mandiri facilitated through the "Mandiri Sahabatku" program, aims to invite Indonesian Migrant Workers in the Middle East, especially in Dubai, to have the mindset to become entrepreneurs in their own country.
The entrepreneurship talk session also resulted in signing a Memorandum of Understanding on the Empowerment and Development of Indonesian Migrant Workers in the UAE, which is a collaboration between PT. Bank Mandiri and the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia (KJRI) in Dubai.
"This MoU is a mandate to strengthen the capabilities of Indonesian Migrant Workers. I believe that through this program, our workers abroad, especially in Dubai, can instill financial planning. When they choose to return to Indonesia, they can create jobs or become entrepreneurs," said the Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Dubai, K. Candra Negara, when opening the event.
