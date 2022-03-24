Indonesia Promotes Halal Industry and Infrastructure Investment Opportunities at Expo 2020 Dubai
EINPresswire.com/ -- Indonesia's participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai event has entered its 24th week. This week, Bank Indonesia and DKI Jakarta Provincial Government (Pemprov) had the opportunity to showcase the potential of the halal industry, Indonesia's creative industry, to infrastructure investment opportunities in Jakarta. Starting from March 11-17, 2022, a series of events will take place, from business forums, business matching, one-on-one meetings, cultural shows, fashion shows, and exhibitions of SME products.
"The Expo 2020 Dubai will be coming to an end, and Indonesia is increasingly promoting various potentials through a series of events brought by the relevant Ministries and Institutions. Now it is time for Bank Indonesia's turn to showcase various potentials that can open up Indonesia's investment, trade, and tourism opportunities. Especially regarding the halal industry which has a lot of potential in the Middle East Market," said the Director-General of National Export Development of the Ministry of Trade and Commissioner General of the Indonesia Pavilion Didi Sumedi from Jakarta.
"The halal industry development in Indonesia has grown steadily in the last two years. This can be seen from Indonesia's ranking referring to the State of Global Islamic Economic Report 2020-2021 data which states that Indonesia is ranked fourth in the halal food sector or up to eight ranks compared to the previous year, while the UAE still occupies the highest position. Not only the food sector the Muslim fashion sector also ranks third in the world. This is what makes Bank Indonesia present the potential of the halal industry at the Expo 2020 Dubai," said Head of the International Policy Group of Bank Indonesia, Haris Munandar, from Dubai.
Through the potential of the halal industry, Bank Indonesia at the Expo 2020 Dubai event presented a business forum entitled "Indonesia Halal Markets: Home for Halal Business International Promotion 2022". The theme regarding the Indonesian halal industry was also used at the exhibition of SME products in the form of halal food and Muslim clothing, which was coordinated by the Indonesian Sharia Creative Industry (IKRA) and exhibited in the Rolling Exhibition area of the Indonesia Pavilion. The Muslim fashion show "Indonesia Modest Fashion Day" by 20 Indonesian designers and 2 UAE designers also enlivened the Expo 2020 Dubai event.
The intensification of the promotion of Muslim fashion is inseparable from the rapid development of the Indonesian Muslim fashion industry. Based on the publication of the State of Global Islamic Economic 2020-2021 above, the consumption of the Muslim fashion industry in Indonesia reached 21 billion US dollars with an average growth of 18.2 percent per year. This makes Indonesia have a bright prospect to dominate the marketing of Muslim fashion products globally.
DKI Jakarta Provincial Government Participates in Expo 2020 Dubai
The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government is currently aggressively attracting infrastructure investment potential. This is one of the government's efforts to build a new face of Jakarta that is more environmentally friendly and sustainable through improving inclusive public facilities. For this reason, the government held the Jakarta Business Forum at the Expo 2020 Dubai on March 15-16, 2022.
"Currently, we are working to create a new face for Jakarta. Considering that Jakarta is a city with many opportunities to hone the creativity and productivity of its people. At the Expo 2020 Dubai event, we want to present the various potentials that Jakarta has, especially those related to investment opportunities for improving infrastructure," said Assistant Secretary for the Economy and Finance of the DKI Jakarta Province, Sri Haryati.
On this occasion, the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government presented a One-on-One Meeting between BUMD project developers, namely PT Trans Jakarta, PT. Jakarta Propertindo, PT. MRT Jakarta and Perumda Pembangunan Sarana Jaya with potential UAE investor partners to collaborate. The projects offered include the development of Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), MRT, LRT, housing, and electric vehicle infrastructure.
Not only that, but DKI Jakarta's participation is also enlivened by the promotion of creative industries such as fashion shows, various cultural performances, and exhibitions of SME products originating from the creative industries of DKI Jakarta. Through the series of events above, Indonesia is optimistic that by displaying the halal industry and creative industries at the Expo 2020 Dubai, it can attract more potential buyers, especially in the Middle East Market. In the future, Indonesia will continue to strive to showcase the nation's various potentials to the world's eyes.
