Poloxamer Market Product Launch, Function, Major Companies, Revenue Analysis, 2026 | Report And Data

Reports And Data

Poloxamer Market Size – USD 38,735.0 million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.4%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption in the pharmaceutical industry.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Poloxamer Market is expected to reach USD 38,735.0 million by the year 2026, in terms of value at a CAGR of 6.4%, according to the current analysis of Reports and Data. The varying length of polymer blocks gives rise to different polymers identified as 124, 188, 237, 338, and 407 among others showing a slight difference in their properties. The size and structure of poloxamers assemblies and their adsorption properties have made them useful in many applications, including drug delivery, nanoparticle synthesis, cosmetics and emulsion formulation, effective dispersants for inks/pigments, and versatile anti-biofouling coatings, to name a few.

In bioprocess applications, poloxamers are used in cell culture media for their cell cushioning effects because their addition leads to less stressful shear conditions for cells in reactors, which will lead to market growth.

Poloxamers can be used to increase the water solubility of hydrophobic, oily substances or otherwise increase the miscibility of two substances with different hydrophobicities. Owing to this property, poloxamers are commonly used in industrial applications, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. They have also been evaluated for various drug delivery applications and were shown to sensitize drug-resistant cancers to chemotherapy. In bioprocess applications, poloxamers are used in cell culture media for their cell cushioning effects because their addition leads to less stressful shear conditions for cells in reactors.

Access Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1696

Market Overview:

The materials and the chemical sector is registering robust growth in terms of revenue and is expected to register for significant revenue growth between 2021 and 2026. This can be attributed to factors such as increasing demand for raw materials and chemicals across various sectors including paper and paint, food & beverage, healthcare, media, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, manufacturing, agriculture and construction, and rising demand for products like soaps, perfumes, detergents for daily usage. Factors such as increasing awareness about energy efficiency, rising disposable income, growing need for reducing carbon emissions, and increasing demand for sustainable biodegradable products are expected to fuel market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Key participants include – BASF, Anshul Life Sciences, DeWolf Chemicals, Solvay, Sirion Biotech Gmbh, BioPharm International, Sigma-Aldrich, Planet Science, SpecialChem. BASF is a key player in the poloxamer market.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1696

Further key findings from the report suggest

The grade 338 segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2026. The significant share is due to the use of this grade of the compound as surfactants in pharmaceuticals and personal care products. However, a CIR (Cosmetic Ingredient Review) Expert Panel evaluated and concluded that 338 grade, when consumed at 5.0 g/kg/day, produced slight transient diarrhea whereas it produced no adverse effects at 0.2 or 1.0 g/kg/day.

The emulsification method that utilizes poloxamers allows for lower processing temperatures. The drug and solubilizing agent form an oily phase, which is encapsulated by the poloxamer. Multi-layer particles can be easily manufactured with this method. For instance, by first creating a mixture of drugs with Tween 80 (poly (ethylene oxide) sorbitan monooleate) and soybean oil, more abundant, lipid-like aggregates can be formed, and then these encapsulated by poloxamer.

With a global presence in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America, Africa & Middle East, the company offers poloxamers by the name – Kolliphor and Kollisolv. As of 2018, the company’s total revenue accounted for USD 73.9 billion.

Download Report Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1696

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global poloxamer market on the basis of type, technology type, end-use, and region:

Grade (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Poloxamer 68

Poloxamer 88

Poloxamer 98

Poloxamer 108

Poloxamer 124

Poloxamer 188

Poloxamer 237

Poloxamer 338

Poloxamer 407

Application (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Biotechnological Activity

Brain Injury Treatment

DNA Delivery

Microbiological Activity

Cardiovascular Treatment

Others

End-Use (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnological Companies

Research Centers

Others

Ask for Customization Of Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1696

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Adhesive Film Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/adhesive-film-market

Process Oil Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/process-oil-market

Refrigeration Oil Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/refrigeration-oil-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, TouchPoints, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.