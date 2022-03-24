Network Function Virtualization Market 2022: Technology Advancement and Business Outlook 2029

Allied Market Research - Logo

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in deployment of virtualized software among enterprise data centers, including internet service providers (ISP) and cloud service providers (CSP), drives the market growth. However, delay in adoption of this technology hampers this market. Furthermore, Rise in demand for data-intensive applications and the need for cloud-based services are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion.

The global network function virtualization market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and region. On the basis of component, it is divided into software and infrastructure & services. The application segment is categorized into switching elements (routers), service assurance, next-generation signaling, security function, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Network function virtualization (NFV) is a combination of hardware and software network that deals in virtual network. It assists in optimizing the networks and related operations, and reduces power consumption, thus decreasing equipment cost. It facilitates accessibility of several applications on one single network appliance. Decrease in capital and operational expenditure is a major advantage offered by network function virtualization.

Key Benefits

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global network function virtualization market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about the key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size are provided.

• Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key players operating in this market include Ericsson AB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, VMware Inc., Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies, 6WIND, A10 Networks, Affirmed Networks, Allot Communications, and Amdocs.

