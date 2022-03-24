In 2022 Happiness Day Scientology parishioners hit the streets and media waves in Europe and worldwide

Scientology volunteers distributing happiness

Scientology volunteers distributing happiness

Scientology volunteers distributing happiness to Police in Madrid

Scientology volunteers distributing happiness to Police in Madrid

United Nations created the International Day of Happiness on March 20 because happiness is a fundamental human goal. Time to convert desire into accomplishment

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time when happiness is an ever sought condition, especially with current international events, there is no time for wasting any celebration that calls for happiness and, therefore, Peace.

While some were learning about happiness through the different shows in 17 languages, Scientologists in many cities of Europe took the teachings to the streets and distributed the well-known booklets to thousands of families, for example, in Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and many others.

Moving then to the electronic world of media, internet and tv waves, for International Day of Happiness, the Scientology Network offered anyone wishing to attain or increase their happiness or the happiness of others an all-day broadcasting marathon. This full-day happiness program has then been watched through TV, Computers, laptops, tablets and phones.

In addition, the Network featured The Way to Happiness, the common-sense guide to better living by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. And it spotlighted the social betterment campaign the book continues to inspire since its publication and its positive impact across the globe.
The Way to Happiness is built upon universally held beliefs and laws of morality, integrity and trust. People of all faiths and none resonate with it because of its common-sense message. And millions across 156 countries use the book to guide and improve their lives.

The Network’s International Happiness Day marathon included The Way to Happiness book-on-film and episodes of the original series Voices for Humanity, showcasing the movement in action. Episodes document how the booklet helped:

• Broker peace among warring gangs in South Central Los Angeles
• Reduce crime in inner-city Denver neighborhoods
• Transform a poverty-stricken village in Zambia into one on its way to sustainability
• Awaken hardened Colombian soldiers—once notorious for their extrajudicial killing of innocent civilians—to their responsibility for preserving the lives and welfare of their fellow citizens.

The Scientology Network debuted in 2018. Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.

Satisfying curiosity about Scientology, the Network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The Network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media centre in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network can be streamed on Scientology.tv and is available through satellite television, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

Scientology Europe
European Office for Public Affairs and Human Rights
+32 2 533 28 00
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

In 2022 Happiness Day Scientology parishioners hit the streets and media waves in Europe and worldwide

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, International Organizations, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Scientology Europe
European Office for Public Affairs and Human Rights
+32 2 533 28 00
Company/Organization
European Office Church of Scientology Public Affairs & Human Rights
Boulevard de Waterloo, 103
Brussels, 1000
Belgium
+32 466 12 30 68
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The European Office of the Church of Scientology is recognized as a Religious Entity by the Spain Ministry of Justice, registered with number 024742 at the Special Registry of Religious Entities and is also registered at the EU Transparency Registry with number 872253227782-36. It participates at the Civil Society Platform of Fundamental Rights created by the EU FRA, as well as at the OSCE and the Freedom of Religion or Belief NGO Committee of the United Nations. Its mission is to represent the Scientology religion and its founder L. Ron Hubbard as well as its secular humanitarian programs at the European institutions such as the European Parliament, the European Commission, the Council of Europe, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, as well as with the UN.

More From This Author
In 2022 Happiness Day Scientology parishioners hit the streets and media waves in Europe and worldwide
Among the most influential religious leaders, who was born on March 13th
Scientology volunteers in Hungary are helping the refugees
View All Stories From This Author