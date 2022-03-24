Morocco-Israel: MoU Inked in Aerospace Industry Sector

MOROCCO, March 24 - A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the aerospace industry sector was signed, Wednesday in Rabat, between Morocco and the Israel Aerospace Industries company (IAI).

Initialed by the Minister of Industry and Trade, Ryad Mezzour, and the Chairman of the IAI Board of Directors, Amir Peretz, this MoU is part of the implementation of the Joint Declaration between Morocco and Israel, signed in December 2020 in Rabat.

In this Declaration, the two countries have expressed their willingness to promote a dynamic and innovative bilateral economic cooperation, especially in the areas of investment and technology.

Under this partnership, Morocco and IAI have identified investment opportunities relating mainly to 3D printing, manufacturing of cabin interiors and engine parts and aerostructures, as well as the establishment of an R&D and engineering center and the development of a network of local suppliers through sourcing partnerships with IAI.

This MoU involves, for the Moroccan side, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of Investment, Convergence and the Evaluation of Public Policies, and, for the Israeli side, the Israel Aerospace Industries company, represented by Peretz, and by Chairman and CEO, Boaz Levy.

Speaking on this occasion, Mezzour said this partnership is "strategic for both countries", insofar as "it opens the way for a win-win industrial collaboration in the aerospace industry."

"This partnership benefits from the expertise of IAI in the field of aviation and technological capabilities of our aeronautical platform and its positioning as a growth relay for the development of investment in advanced industrial sectors and aeronautical services," the minister said.

This agreement meets the national priorities of promoting advanced training, employment, local manufacturing, and R&D and innovation, he added.

For his part, Peretz described the MoU as an additional stage in the creation of a new partnership between IAI and the aeronautical and space industries in Morocco.

"I know the incredible potential that exists in Morocco, and this is just the beginning. Together we are going to form common teams that will transform our vision into reality," he stressed.

"Today, I am filled with pride that my country, Israel, is getting closer to the country where I was born, Morocco. I am proud that the two countries which make up my identity are moving forward together towards a better future," Peretz added.

For his part, IAI CEO stated that the cooperation agreement signed with Morocco is "another expression of the deep partnership between the two countries."

As part of its strategy, IAI is expanding its activities to new markets and providing advanced technological solutions to customers around the world.

"We are proud to sign this agreement and we believe that it is a partnership that will lead to new joint developments and advance the global aerospace industry," Levy added.

During its stay in Morocco, the IAI delegation visited, on Tuesday, the aerospace hub of Nouaceur, near Casablanca, to learn about the achievements of the Moroccan aerospace industry and its rise in competence, the investment potential in Morocco in the sector and the local development capacity in the maintenance and processing of aircraft. The Israeli delegation also visited the Institute of Aeronautics Trades.

Established in 1953, IAI has grown to become a world leader in both the defense and commercial markets, developing, producing and delivering state-of-the-art technologies and systems across a range of domains, including air, land, sea, space, cyber and homeland security.

MAP 23 March 2022