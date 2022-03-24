Should a person should call the Ambulance after a Car Accident in Texas?
A person needs to be cognizant of the severity of their injuries in considering whether to call the ambulance after a Houston/Dallas/McAllen Texas Car Accident
Charles Sanders Texas Car Accident Lawyer & "Worst Guest In Bravo Below Deck History" discusses using an ambulance for transportation after a Texas Car Accident
if you could somehow avoid having to have the ambulance transport you to the hospital, I highly recommend. The reason for this is that most ambulance companies refuse to negotiate your bill down”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An ambulance ride to the hospital is sometimes difference between living and dying in dangerous cases. However, it can be very expensive especially for people that do not carry health insurance coverage—If the ambulance has over 10 miles to drive to the nearest hospital? What is a person in this situation to do?
This article address the issue of when it is appropriate for a person to forgo the ambulance ride to the hospital following a car accident and when a person should not refuse the ambulance.
Symptoms people must be aware of:
Dizziness
Blurred Vision
Headaches
Shooting neck pain
Shooting back pain
throbbing right shoulder pain (if driver hurt)
throbbing left shoulder pain (if passenger hurt)
These are certain symptoms that could indicate a grave underlying injury such as internal bleeding or hemorrhaging or herniated or budging disks that must receive immediate medical attention. Remember any unconscious person will be taken to the hospital without hesitation.
Who is going to pay the persons huge Ambulance Bill?
In the case that the car accident was not the persons fault, the other person that is at fault will have to cover any associated medical bills for injuries sustained in the crash. However even if the person is at fault for the crash, the person should not shy away from accepting a much needed ambulance ride to the hospital if the person is physically hurt. Also, a Houston Car Accident Lawyer might be able to negotiate a person's ambulance bill to a lower amount; however, most ambulance companies will not negotiate their bill.
An ambulance ride can be a life-saving resource. A Person should not let the prospect of a large medical bill deter from seeking the medical attention the person needs. A person should seek legal options to find out whether the person deserve financial compensation for the persons medical bills. At Rose Sanders Injury Law Firm, we have conveniently-located offices in Houston, Dallas and McAllen to help clients across Texas. It may seem daunting to pursue a car accident claim, but a person does not have to face this legal matter alone. For a person to To speak with an Houston car accident lawyer who can guide them through the legal process and protect their rights, contact our law offices by telephone at 713-231-9288 or online by filling out a brief contact form.
