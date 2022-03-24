Huge Demand for Sodium Chlorite Market in Water Treatment Plants 2027 | USD 323.2 Million at a CAGR 6.3%

Reports And Data

Surging demand for sodium chlorite in water treatment plants is a significant factor influencing the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sodium chlorite market is forecasted to reach USD 323.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The sodium chlorite market is observing high growth attributed to its increasing application in water treatment. Sodium chloride leads to the generation of chlorine dioxide, a powerful oxidant whose selective reactivity enables it to be beneficial in various water treating applications where several oxidants, including chlorine, are found to be inappropriate. Chlorine dioxide is an exceptionally effective disinfecting agent and germicide, and on a mass dosage basis, it is either equivalent to or better than chlorine. Also, chlorine dioxide is economical and effective in disinfection and preoxidation.

Sodium chlorite solutions find usage in disinfecting several surface types in medical labs, hospitals, nursing homes, and doctors' chambers to contain the infection spread among patients, occupants, and workers. Further, sodium chlorite is garnering significant traction as a health supplement and treating several diseases, comprising common cold, malaria, arthritis, cancer, HIV, and hepatitis.

Major companies profiled in the global market report include Airedale Chemical Company Limited, Debyesci, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Tractus Company Limited, Alfa Aesar, Shandong Gaomi Gaoyuan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Finetech Industry Limited, Nanjing Kaimubo Pharmatech Company Limited, and American Elements, among others.

Sodium chlorite finds extensive application in agriculture, and in combination with citric acid, which aids in acidification, it is sprayed on food products as a disinfectant to kill microbes. The treatment may be applied to poultry, fish, meats, vegetables, and fruits. Sodium chlorite is used in water treatments to destroy several microorganisms and parasites and does not cause any harm to beneficial bacteria required by the human digestive system. Also, surging demand for the product from many end-use industries, including synthetic & cotton fabrics and food & beverages, as well as pest control production units boost the market demand.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the sodium chlorite industry. Demand for the product is suffering severe shocks across various end-use markets, worldwide supply chains are upset, and the competitive order of manufacturers/producers has witnessed a change. The shortage of demand has fast-tracked the global chemical sector into an oversupply situation. Movement restrictions appear to be a direct and immediate effect, and once the compulsory social distancing ends, it is expected things would get back to normal conditions.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Larger sodium chlorite concentrations normally finds usage in industrial applications, including bleaching & stripping in the pulp and paper industry.

Sodium chlorite is an exceptional bleaching agent for in textiles comprising cotton bast fibers (such as hemp, jute, flax, and ramie), and man-made fibers,

The medical end-use is likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. Sodium chlorite received approval in the EU as an orphan drug for treating ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

The market in the Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2019 due to the growth of the pulp & paper and textile industry. Surging demand for sodium chlorite in the treatment of wastewater in nations including India, China, Japan, and Indonesia in the region is also causative of the high market demand. Besides, the easy availability of raw materials drives the growth of the APAC region's sodium chlorite industry.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, ingredient type, application and regional analysis.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Disinfectant

Bleaching Agent

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Water Treatment

Paper

Textile

Medical

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

