Heparin Market Size, Developments Status, Trends and Key Players Analysis, Forecast 2028

Reports And Data

Rising number of clinical trials to understand the efficacy of heparin as a therapy for COVID-19

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global heparin market size is expected to reach USD 7.55 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for heparin due to high prevalence of chronic conditions such as last-stage renal disease, atrial fibrillation, and cardiovascular diseases, increasing number of surgical procedures performed across the globe, and extensive R&D activities to explore other clinical and therapeutic roles of heparin are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, heparin is used for various off-label indications in hospitals and for treatment and prevention of venous thromboembolism events in post-surgical patients, and this is another factor expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Heparin is a widely used anticoagulant that significantly reduces clotting risks and thromboembolism events after major surgical interventions. Heparin is a naturally occurring polysaccharide belonging to the family of glycosaminoglycans that are primarily present in mast cell. Heparin exerts anticoagulant properties by binding to antithrombin and enhancing the subsequent inhibitory effect of antithrombin on thrombin and activated factor X. The currently available heparin is mostly obtained from animal tissue. However, due to growing concerns regarding animal safety, several approaches for bioengineering heparin such as microbial production and chemoenzymatic modification among others are increasingly being researched on. Major players are also focusing on R&D for its potential clinical and therapeutic applications such as anti-inflammatory and anti-tumor activities as well as role in prevention of infectious diseases, besides its use as an anticoagulant. Heparin has antineoplastic properties along with anticoagulant properties, and this is expected to result in increasing research activities to explore potential of heparin for treating various other conditions. This, in turn, is expected to significantly contribute to market revenue growth going ahead.

Venous thromboembolism prophylaxis with anticoagulant therapy is often used for cancer patients who are hospitalized or undergoing chemotherapy. However, possible risks of bleeding with the use of heparin and its derivatives have limited its use in management of cancer patients in other therapeutic settings, and this could hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4154

Key Offerings of the Global Heparin Market Report:

Deep insights into the Heparin market landscape

Key details about the regional segmentation of the Heparin market

Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

Market Dynamics:

Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/4154

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.

Key companies in the market include:

Pfizer Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi SA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, LEO Pharma A/S, Aspen Holdings, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, and Viatris Inc.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Unfractionated Heparin

Low Molecular Weight Heparin

Ultra-low Molecular Weight Heparin

Route of Administration (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Coronary Artery Disease

Venous Thromboembolism

Atrial Fibrillation

Renal Impairment

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/heparin-market

Regional Analysis:

The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Heparin market.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4154

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about the report and customization feature, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

Browse More Reports:

Real-World Evidence Solutions Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/real-world-evidence-solutions-market-insights-future-trends-on-going-demand-opportunities-segmentation-and-forecast-till-2028/

Biomaterials Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/biomaterials-market-size-to-reach-usd-380-69-billion-in-2030-says-reports-and-data/

3D Medical Imaging Devices Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/3d-medical-imaging-devices-market-size-developments-status-trends-and-key-players-analysis-forecast-2028/

Advanced Process Control (APC) Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/advanced-process-control-apc-market-size-growth-strategies-competitive-landscape-factor-analysis-2028/

Pharmaceutical Labeling Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/pharmaceutical-labeling-market-size-share-comprehensive-research-study-future-plans-competitive-landscape-and-forecast-to-2028-/

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.