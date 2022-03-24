Structural Heart Imaging Market Share, Size, Key Players, Trends, Competitive And Regional Forecast To 2028

Reports And Data

Increasing prevalence of structural heart diseases and fast-paced adoption of advanced structural heart imaging techniques to accelerate market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global structural heart imaging market size is expected to reach USD 34.1 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.2%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing prevalence of structural heart diseases, rising awareness about cardiac health, surging prevalence of lifestyle-induced diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure, and increasing unhealthy habits such as excessive alcohol consumption and drug abuse are among some factors expected to drive global market revenue growth going ahead. Other key factors boosting market growth are technological advancements in structural heart imaging modalities, rapid adoption of advanced imaging techniques, increasing clinical trials of emerging cardiac imaging techniques, and increasing government support for healthcare R&D activities. Market players’ increased focus on expanding existing product portfolio and a favorable regulatory scenario for structural heart procedures are expected to stimulate market growth in the near future.

Structural Heart Imaging (SHI) is an imaging technique that employs high-resolution cameras for screening of the heart to produce clear images, which aid doctors to accurately diagnose the patient’s cardiac condition. Echocardiogram and angiogram (MRI, CT, etc.) are the most widely used structural heart imaging modalities that assess the cardiac structure and identify narrowing or blockage of blood vessels. Rising number of minimally invasive procedures such as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), advances in the techniques, and increasing government support for R&D activities in the cardiology field create further growth opportunities for players in the global structural heart imaging market over the forecast period.

A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report further segments the Structural Heart Imaging market on the basis of key companies, product types, applications, and key regions to impart better understanding of the Structural Heart Imaging market.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Boston Scientific Corporation, CryoLife, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers GmbH, Toshiba Corporation, Medtronic Plc, CardioComm Solutions Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Circle Cardiovascular Imaging, Inc., LivaNova PLC, Integer Holdings Corporation, HeartSciences, TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH, Micro Interventional Devices, Inc., Braile Biomédica, Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, 3mensio Medical Imaging BV, TTK Healthcare Limited, Pie Medical Imaging B.V., and Aran Biomedical Teoranta.

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Heart Valve Devices

Transcatheter Heart Valves

Surgical Heart Valves

Occluders and Delivery Systems

Annuloplasty Rings

Others

By Imaging Modality (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Echocardiogram

Angiogram

MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)

CT (Computed Tomography)

By Procedure Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement (SAVR)

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair (TMVR)

Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC)

Annuloplasty

Valvuloplasty

Others

By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Diagnosis

Surgical Applications

By End-user (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Specialty clinics

Cardiac centers

Diagnostic centers

Ambulatory surgical centers

Catheterization laboratories

Others

Key Regions Covered in the Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry, over the recent past, has undergone a paradigm shift with regards to the adoption of advanced technologies. Integration of AI, ML, 3D printing, and AR/VR have accelerated the R&D process, develop innovative and personalized medicines and therapies, and have improved efficiency and effectiveness of overall healthcare processing thereby improving patient outcomes. In addition, growing popularity and acceptance of wearable tech that enables patients to manage their health and make fruitful decisions and increasing integration of patient monitoring systems have further contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Progress in genomics and proteomics, focus on personalized medicine, and increasing number of clinical trials for pipeline therapeutics are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the market.

Key Benefits of the Global Structural Heart Imaging Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the market potential, threats, limitations, growth prospects and opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, and risks

Analysis of the market opportunities and key trends to help stakeholders capitalize on the emerging prospects

Analysis and accurate forecast estimation of the Global Structural Heart Imaging Market

Study of the key players including SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces

Analysis of each segment and sub-segment of the market to determine the growth trends and their market contribution

Study of the developments in the competitive landscape such as agreements, partnerships, expansions, new product launches and brand promotions, and other market features

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/structural-heart-imaging-market

Highlights of the TOC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview

Chapter 2: Global Structural Heart Imaging market analysis

Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Structural Heart Imaging industry

Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications

Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

Chapter 6: Market share

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis

So on

