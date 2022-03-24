Cooling Fabrics Market Industry Quantitative & Qualitative Insights into Present & Future Development Prospects to 2027

Cooling Fabrics Market Size

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for sportswear and protective wear and growing popularity of cooling fabrics drive fabulous demand for manufacturers fuel the global cooling fabrics market. Based on application, the sports apparel segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and would lead throughout the forecast period. Moreover, based on region, the market across North America held the highest market share in 2019 and would rule the roost by 2027.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The cooling fabrics market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the cooling fabrics market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the cooling fabrics market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The sports apparel segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the global cooling fabrics market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. On the other hand, the lifestyle segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2027.

North America held the largest share in 2019, generating more than two-fifths of the global cooling fabrics market. Increase in technological advancement, R&D investments, and the presence of a wide range of end-use application market propels the North America cooling fabrics market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027. The transitioning consumer trend toward fitness and health consciousness coupled with government support drives the market growth.

Leading players of the global cooling fabrics market analyzed in the research include Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Burlington, Coolcore LLC, Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd., Hexarmor, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Nilit, Polartec, and Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd.

