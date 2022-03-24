B2B Freight Transportation Market 2028 Transportation Mode, Shipment Type, End-user Industry | The Insight Partners

With transportation networks getting more global and complex in nature, the demand of freight transportation systems by B2B business models is rapidly growing.

B2B Freight Transportation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Transportation Mode (Air, Road, Ocean); Shipment Type (Less-than-truckload (LTL), Full-truck-load (FTL)); End-user Industry (Food and Beverage, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Others) and Geography

The "Global B2B freight transportation Market Analysis to 2028" is a specialized and in-depth study of the B2B freight transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of B2B freight transportation market with detailed market segmentation by transportation mode, shipment type, end-user industry, and geography. The global B2B freight transportation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading B2B freight transportation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global B2B freight transportation market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The B2B freight transportation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting B2B freight transportation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the B2B freight transportation market for each region.

Company Profiles:

A.P. MOLLER & MAERSK, ArcBest Corporation (Panther), CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, Kuehne+Nagel International AG, PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD., United Parcel Service of America, Inc., XPO Logistics, and Inc.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global B2B freight transportation market is segmented on the basis of transportation mode, shipment type, and end-user industry. Based on transportation mode, the B2B freight transportation market is divided into air, road, and ocean. Based on shipment type, the B2B freight transportation market is segmented as less-than-truckload (LTL) and full-truck-load (FTL). Further, based on end-user industry, the market is segmented as food and beverage, manufacturing, consumer goods and retail, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others.

The reports cover key developments in the B2B freight transportation market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from B2B freight transportation market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for B2B freight transportation in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the B2B freight transportation market.

