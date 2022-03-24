Solid State Relay Market Size And Competitive Analysis, 2022-2029

AMR Logo

The cost of a solid-state relay is significantly higher than that of an electromechanical relay and can hamper the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SSR is utilized in numerous areas such as electromechanical relays or contactors. It has been increasingly employed in various industrial process control applications, such as temperature control, motors, lamps, solenoids, valves and transformers, and others.

It provides a fast-paced response with an absolute absence of contact bounce. The time between the application of the command signal and switching ON of the output circuit is around 20-100 microseconds.

SSRs have been gaining popularity due to various advantages such as robust design, long operational life of approximately 50 million to 500 million, low operating noise, and less maintenance costs.

However, issues related to current leakage and high cost hamper the market growth. Moreover, rise in their demand across several industries have created numerous opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The global solid-state relay market is segmented into mounting type, output, end user, and geography. Mounting type includes panel mount, PCB mount, and DIN rail mount. Based on output, the market is classified into AC Output, DC Output, and AC/DC output.

On the basis of end user, it is categorized into industrial, commercial, and residential. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The major companies profiled in the report include Omron Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Teledyne Relays, Inc., ABB Ltd, General Electric, Avago Technologies, Ltd., Omega Engineering Inc., Crydom Inc., and Celduc Relais.

Key Benefits:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global solid-state relay market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

• Current and future trends have been outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with the impact analyses.

• Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations for the period of 2017-2023 is provided determine the financial potential of the market.

• Porters five forces model and SWOT analysis of the industry illustrate the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market.

• Value chain analysis provided a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders.

