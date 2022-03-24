Automotive Conformal Coating Market 2030 || Dow, Henkel AG. KGaA, Chase , H.B. Fuller, Electrolube, Shin-Etsu Chemical.

Conformal coating is a thin polymeric film applied to a printed circuit board (PCB) in order to protect the board and its components from the environment.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conformal coating is a thin polymeric film applied to a printed circuit board (PCB) in order to protect the board and its components from the environment and corrosion. The film is typically applied at 25-250µm and conforms to the shape of the board and its components, covering and protecting solder joints, the leads of electronic components, exposed traces, and other metallised areas from corrosion, ultimately extending the working life of the PCB. Automobile consists of a lot of electric components with circuit board thus, using conformal coating will provide high performance, protection, and reliability. Moreover, the coating can be applied by a number of ways such as brushing, spraying, dispensing and dip coating and material used are acrylics, silicones, urethanes and parylene. The coating applied depends on the environmental conditions it is exposed to. Furthermore, conformal coatings are being used to reduce the formation of whiskers and prevent current bleed between closely positioned components. In addition, it allows the trapped moisture in electronic boards to escape while maintaining protection from contamination.

Get Sample PDF@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14849

Major Market Players:

Dow Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Chase Corporation, H.B. Fuller, Electrolube, ALTANA AG, Von Roll Holding AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Master Bond Inc., and Dymax Corporation

Due COVID-19 pandemic automobile market witnessed a downfall due to stringent lockdown imposed by the government of major countries. The automobile manufacturing was stopped due to lockdown and government restrictions. Thus, it directly affected the demand of automotive conformal coating used in the vehicle. Moreover, the production of electronic component was affected since, demand had fallen which directly affected automotive conformal coating market.

Furthermore, there was unavailability of raw material required for production of automotive conformal coating which further delayed the process. COVID-19 had a positive impact on the electric vehicles market as sales of electric vehicles has increased which is expected to drive growth of the market. In addition, automobile is an evolving sector which was affected by the pandemic, but it is expected that post the pandemic the rise in demand for electric vehicles will drive growth of automotive conformal coating market.

Material

• Acrylic

• Silicone

• Epoxy

• Polyurethane

• Parylene

Component

• ECU

• PCB

• Sensor

• Battery Casing

• LED

• Infotainment System

Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Application

• Brush Coating

• Dipping

• Spray Coating

• Selective Coating

• Vapor Deposition

Top Impacting Factors

• Rise in use of electronics in modern vehicles, rise in electrification in vehicles, and rise in vehicle production is expected to drive growth of the market.

• However, reduction in size of electronic components and high cost of conformal coatings can hamper growth of the market.

• Moreover, rise in demand for electrical vehicles, technological advancement in conformal coating, and advancement in autonomous & connected mobility can act as an opportunity for growth of the market.

Rise in harsh vehicle operating conditions have increased the demand better surface insulation resistance of PCB. Thus, to withstand extreme operating conditions, new types of protective coatings resistant to moisture & chemicals, highly flexible to survive thermal shock excursions, and temperature resistance has been developed. For instance, in 2020 automotive and transportation solution company Dow Inc. introduced DOWSIL CC-820 UV and moisture dual-core conformal coating which is the first solventless silicone conformal coating that has a moisture dual-core system for high throughputs. In 2020, automotive solution company Electrolube launched new UV conformal coatings which can handle harsh environment and is highly resistant to cracking during thermal shock cycling. Therefore, rise in technological advancement in conformal coating act as an opportunity for growth of automotive conformal coating market.

Buy Now@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14849

Contact Info:

Name: David Correa

Email: Send Email

Organization: Allied Market Research

Address: 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States

Phone: 1-800-792-5285

Website: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

