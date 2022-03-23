Inslee issues amendment to vaccination requirement proclamation
Today Gov. Jay Inslee amended the vaccination requirement emergency proclamation 21-14, at the request of Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, to include contractors who contract with the Office of the Secretary of State.
Secretary Hobbs previously adopted a policy mandating that employees be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment. The deadline for these contractors to become fully vaccinated is May 23, 2022.
