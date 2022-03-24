Scientology Volunteer Ministers Help Ensure Houses of Worship Are Safe

In the height of the pandemic, Volunteer Ministers of Milano carried out a prevention campaign distributing thousands of educational booklets to help the community understand pandemic protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

Also participating were Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology of Brescia.

Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology of Verona and all Scientology Churches and Missions in the country provided help to their communities throughout the pandemic.

With restrictions rolling back, Volunteer Ministers are continuing to train local houses of worship in sanitization methods to ensure the safety of their congregations.

Volunteer Ministers are helping make sure other houses of worship are safe by sanitizing their premises and training their staff on highly effective protocols.

As Italy rolls back restrictions, local Volunteer Ministers continue to ensure houses of worship are protected from the spread of COVID.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italy is phasing out coronavirus restrictions despite cases once again on the rise.

At a press conference last week, Prime Minister Mario Draghi thanked “all Italians for their altruism and patience over the years…we have done very well in this pandemic. We should be proud.”

Italy was the first Western nation to be impacted by the pandemic. And for the past two years, Volunteer Ministers from Scientology Churches and Missions throughout the country worked with officials, nonprofits and other faiths to provide for the needs of their communities and help them get through the pandemic safe and well.

They took part in the Church’s international Stay Well Campaign, distributing thousands of informational booklets in their neighborhoods to help people understand and use proven prevention protocols. They participated in programs to help vulnerable members of their communities such as food and prescription delivery and helping in homes for the elderly.

In keeping with a motto adopted by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard for such circumstances— “an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure”—the Church of Scientology researched and adopted the most powerful decontamination methods to protect their Churches, staff and parishioners.

Volunteer Ministers of Italy were trained in these highly effective prevention protocols. And they reached out to churches, gurdwaras and mosques in their communities to provide this service.

Now, with restrictions rolling back, Volunteer Ministers continue to sanitize and train other houses of worship to ensure the health and safety of their communities.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard.

A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

L. Ron Hubbard is the Founder of the Scientology religion and Mr. David Miscavige is the religion’s ecclesiastical leader.

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

