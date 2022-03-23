Bioactive Materials Market is Likely to Expand at a Projected CAGR of 11.3% during by 2032- Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

Bioactive Materials Market Share & Trends Analysis, By Material (Bioactive Glass, Bioactive Glass Ceramic, Others), By Type (Powdered Bioactive Materials, Moldable Bioactive Materials, Others), By Application (Bioactive Materials for Dentistry, Others) & By Region Forecast, 2021-2031

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE Md., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Bioactive Materials market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 11.3% between 2021 and 2031. The market is expected to reach US$ 1.7 Bn by the end of 2031.

The demand for Bioactive Materials is expected to rise over the forecast period and the market was valued US$ 2 Bn in 2020.

While recent advancements in surgeries have led to a surge in the sales of medical devices, it has also triggered the sales of advanced materials that make surgeries effective and safer. According to Fact.MR, bioactive materials have also gained traction owing to their suitability in medical implants, human tissue healing, molecular probes, biosensors, and drug delivery systems. Sealants and patches developed with bioactive materials have shown to withstand lung pressures as well as efficiently treating lung leaks.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6537

The burden of surgery from non-communicable diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular & metabolic diseases has been continuously growing, thus necessitating the need for advanced surgery support technologies. As the understanding of immune response to biomaterials builds with future research in this field, it can lead to enhanced incorporation of implants into host tissues, consequently nudging the demand for bioactive materials toward northward.

From Medical Applications to Food Preservation, How are Bioactive Materials Suited for New Applications?

Owing to their characteristics, biomaterials have started to find use across new applications. Quebec, in Canada, produces significant volumes of strawberries, though considering the vulnerability of the fruit, they need proper packaging.

In 2021, Monique Lacroix, a professor at the Institute national de la recherche scientifique, along with her team, developed a bioactive packaging film that keeps strawberries fresh for nearly 12 days. This packaging also has antimicrobial properties, which makes it further suited for this application.

In another instance, the Bio Active Materials project conducted by researchers at Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, led to the development of an eco-friendly coating for paper packaging. When put into application, not only is plastic saved, but the coating of plant-based proteins and waxes also extends the shelf life of the food.

To learn more about Bioactive Materials Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=6537

Key Segments Covered in the Bioactive Materials Industry Survey

By Material

Bioactive Glass

Bioactive Glass Ceramic

Bioactive Composite Material

Other Bioactive Materials

By Type

Powdered Bioactive Materials

Moldable Bioactive Materials

Granulated Bioactive Materials

Injectable Bioactive Materials

By Application

Bioactive Materials for Dentistry

Bioactive Materials for Surgery

Bioactive Materials for Bioengineering

Bioactive Materials for Other Applications

Competitive Landscape

According to market research analysis, partnerships and product developments featured among the key developments in the global bioactive materials market.

Recent developments by key bioactive material providers are as follows:

In July 2021, Arthrex announced distribution agreement with Celularity under which the former will receive rights for distribution and commercialization of Celularity’s biomaterial products for orthopaedics and sports medicine that are placental-derived.

In June 2021, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. announced it granted an option to Amasa Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, to acquire a royalty-bearing license to utilize HyStem technology of Lineage Cell Therapeutics for the development and marketing of therapies for treatment of solid tumors under pre-negotiated terms.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6537

Key players in the Bioactive Materials Market

Zimmer Holding Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Stryker Corporation

DePuy Synthes

Biomatlante

Arthrex, Inc.

Pulpdent Corporation

Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oy

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Together, North America and Europe command over 65% of global bioactive material revenue, owing to their advanced healthcare infrastructure.

The market in South Asia is expected to witness a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.

Revenue through bioactive glass ceramic is expected to increase 160 BPS during 2021 – 2031.

Powdered bioactive materials account for over two-fifth of global demand; however, demand for injectable bioactive materials is expected to grow at a faster pace.

Together, dentistry and surgery applications make up more than 70% revenue share of bioactive materials.

Top five players manufacturing bioactive materials accounted for 23% market share in 2020.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain

Carbon Fiber Coatings Market Analysis – With the growing importance of carbon fiber coatings in a variety of industries, the study of the global market for fire barrier sealants becomes a must-read. To achieve better fuel economy, automakers have increased their use of lightweight aluminum and carbon fiber. This has resulted in a number of changes in the process of treating and painting surfaces; however, the use of carbon fiber coatings is a difficult task.

UV Cured Inks Market Growth - The global UV Cured Inks market is expected to expand during the forecast period due to increased demand for UV Cured Inks in industries such as automotive, medical, packaging, publication, and commercial printing. The demand for UV Cured Inks in the automotive industry is expected to rise due to an increase in vehicle sales, repair, and maintenance.

Moisture Curing Adhesives Market Forecast - The ability of moisture curing adhesives to absorb atmospheric moisture, which prevents corrosion, is a key factor driving market growth. Depending on the application and formulation, they can be rigid and hard or flexible and soft. Moisture curing adhesives are used in almost every end-use industry because moisture is always bad for the long operating life of the materials. Moisture curing adhesive sales, with several prominent manufacturers operating in the North American market.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

Japan Sales Office

4-1-1 Nakano,

9F Nakano Sunplaza

Tokyo, 164-8512

Japan

E: sales@factmr.com

