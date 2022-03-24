Future of Food: Locus AG Named a FoodTech 500

Future of Food: Locus AG Named a FoodTech 500

Future of Food: Locus AG Named a FoodTech 500

Leading startup ranked near top fifth in the Fortune 500 of agrifoodtech for groundbreaking soil health probiotic innovations

...our goal is to enable farmers everywhere to utilize regenerative agriculture practices that can simultaneously improve soil fertility, enhance nutrient use efficiency and boost yields...”
— Chad Pawlak, CEO of Locus AG
SOLON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After reviewing thousands of entries from 85 countries, Locus Agricultural Solutions® (Locus AG) was named one of the 2021 FoodTech 500 from Forward Fooding. Inspired by the Fortune 500 list, the FoodTech 500 ranks a definitive list of agrifoodtech start-ups and entrepreneurial companies from across the food supply chain which stand at the intersection of food, technology and sustainability. Locus AG ranked near the top fifth—coming in at number 103 among the 500 companies selected—for its groundbreaking soil health probiotics and globally recognized CarbonNOW® carbon farming program that boost crop productivity and farm profitability.

Locus AG has gained rapid notoriety for its unparalleled environmental, agronomic, and economic benefits provided to U.S. farmers while addressing nine key UN Sustainable Development Goals. The agtech B Corp™ utilizes a patented fermentation process to develop novel soil microbiology that enhances soil health, increases root mass, and enhances nutrient and water uptake. In addition, Locus AG offers the opportunity to monetize these benefits with a long-term revenue stream through CarbonNOW®, the leading carbon farming program within the agricultural space.

“Locus AG’s recognition from thousands of leading agtech companies from around the world validates the significant contribution our soil probiotics have made on U.S. agriculture, and the potential future global impact,” said Chad Pawlak, CEO of Locus AG. “This technology is readily scalable in any location; and ultimately, our goal is to enable farmers everywhere to utilize regenerative agriculture practices that can simultaneously improve soil fertility, enhance nutrient use efficiency and boost yields to feed the growing global population.”

For more information on the FoodTech 500, visit ForwardFooding.com. For more information on Locus AG and its line of soil probiotics, visit LocusAG.com.

###

About Locus Agricultural Solutions®
Locus Agricultural Solutions® (Locus AG) is an agtech, certified B Corp™ and innovator member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development that is helping to solve the interrelated challenges of climate change and food security. It's innovative, award-winning microbial soil probiotic technologies and CarbonNOW® carbon farming program gives farmers a new way to boost yields, profit and accelerate carbon sequestration while reducing operating costs and environmental impact. The company’s success has received global recognition, including being named a Top 100 North America Winner by Red Herring, one of the Top New 50 Startups to Watch by Cleantech Group and winner of NREL’s Industry Growth Forum Outstanding Venture Award. Locus AG gets its core scientific capabilities from its parent company, Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), an Ohio-based, globally recognized green technology company. For more information, visit LocusAG.com.

Teresa DeJohn
Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS)
+1 440-561-0800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Locus AG's Award-Winning CarbonNOW® Project

You just read:

Future of Food: Locus AG Named a FoodTech 500

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Teresa DeJohn
Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS)
+1 440-561-0800
Company/Organization
Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS)
30600 Aurora Road, Ste 180
Solon, Ohio, 44139
United States
+1 440-561-0800
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus) is an award-winning, green-tech startup that utilizes the power of microorganisms to create patented, biobased solutions that successfully address global ESG challenges—including climate change, food security, skin conditions, water contamination, the environmental and safety impacts of natural resource extraction, and more. Locus’ cost-effective, near-zero carbon production technology develops solutions tailored to outperform chemicals in a variety of industries. Locus has several subsidiaries including Locus Agricultural Solutions, which helps farmers grow more food and reduce greenhouse emissions; Locus Animal Nutrition, which reduces methane emissions while boosting productivity of livestock; Locus Bio-Energy Solutions, which sustainably increases oil production in declining wells; Locus Mining Solutions, which extracts more minerals and metals needed for the clean energy technologies; and Locus Performance Ingredients, which replaces chemical surfactants in product formulations for consumer product goods. Locus has received 67 industry innovation awards, is actively advancing 11 of the 17 United Nations’ Sustainable Development goals, along with setting net-zero commitments across sectors. With eight offices in five states, the company employs more than 125 people and brings together leading scientists and researchers from all over the world. For more information, visit LocusFS.com.

More From This Author
Future of Food: Locus AG Named a FoodTech 500
New Mining Division from Locus FS Addresses Critical Mineral Shortage for Clean Energy Technologies
Syngenta Highlights Locus AG’s Ability to Reduce Nitrous Oxide Emissions & Boost Carbon Sequestration as Top Innovation
View All Stories From This Author