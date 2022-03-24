Future of Food: Locus AG Named a FoodTech 500
Leading startup ranked near top fifth in the Fortune 500 of agrifoodtech for groundbreaking soil health probiotic innovations
...our goal is to enable farmers everywhere to utilize regenerative agriculture practices that can simultaneously improve soil fertility, enhance nutrient use efficiency and boost yields...”SOLON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After reviewing thousands of entries from 85 countries, Locus Agricultural Solutions® (Locus AG) was named one of the 2021 FoodTech 500 from Forward Fooding. Inspired by the Fortune 500 list, the FoodTech 500 ranks a definitive list of agrifoodtech start-ups and entrepreneurial companies from across the food supply chain which stand at the intersection of food, technology and sustainability. Locus AG ranked near the top fifth—coming in at number 103 among the 500 companies selected—for its groundbreaking soil health probiotics and globally recognized CarbonNOW® carbon farming program that boost crop productivity and farm profitability.
— Chad Pawlak, CEO of Locus AG
Locus AG has gained rapid notoriety for its unparalleled environmental, agronomic, and economic benefits provided to U.S. farmers while addressing nine key UN Sustainable Development Goals. The agtech B Corp™ utilizes a patented fermentation process to develop novel soil microbiology that enhances soil health, increases root mass, and enhances nutrient and water uptake. In addition, Locus AG offers the opportunity to monetize these benefits with a long-term revenue stream through CarbonNOW®, the leading carbon farming program within the agricultural space.
“Locus AG’s recognition from thousands of leading agtech companies from around the world validates the significant contribution our soil probiotics have made on U.S. agriculture, and the potential future global impact,” said Chad Pawlak, CEO of Locus AG. “This technology is readily scalable in any location; and ultimately, our goal is to enable farmers everywhere to utilize regenerative agriculture practices that can simultaneously improve soil fertility, enhance nutrient use efficiency and boost yields to feed the growing global population.”
For more information on the FoodTech 500, visit ForwardFooding.com. For more information on Locus AG and its line of soil probiotics, visit LocusAG.com.
About Locus Agricultural Solutions®
Locus Agricultural Solutions® (Locus AG) is an agtech, certified B Corp™ and innovator member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development that is helping to solve the interrelated challenges of climate change and food security. It's innovative, award-winning microbial soil probiotic technologies and CarbonNOW® carbon farming program gives farmers a new way to boost yields, profit and accelerate carbon sequestration while reducing operating costs and environmental impact. The company’s success has received global recognition, including being named a Top 100 North America Winner by Red Herring, one of the Top New 50 Startups to Watch by Cleantech Group and winner of NREL’s Industry Growth Forum Outstanding Venture Award. Locus AG gets its core scientific capabilities from its parent company, Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), an Ohio-based, globally recognized green technology company. For more information, visit LocusAG.com.
