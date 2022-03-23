UPDATE - Lane Closures on Poplar Avenue

Memphis, Tennessee – Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews begin installing signs for the paving project this week.

Standard Construction is the prime contractor for this $4.2 million paving project. The 2.3 miles between Perkins Extended and I-240 has an estimated completion date of September 30, 2022. Motorists will see work during the day, as crews will be working seven (7) days a week. The lane closures will take place at night between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am. Crews will be working on the handicap ramps during the day between 9:00 am and 2:30 pm each day.

*UPDATE* Single lane closures begin this weekend, Sunday, March 27 from 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m. and will continue each night. Weather permitting, daytime single lane closures will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on specific days following the nighttime work.

Poplar Avenue sees approximately 47K vehicles a day, and we ask that you plan ahead and look for alternates routes.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or for West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don’t want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We’re asking you to WORK WITH US. Click on the WORK WITH US logo to learn more.

###