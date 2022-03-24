SCRC Chairwoman Dr. Clyburn Reed Speaks at NADO Conference

SCRC Chairwoman Dr. Clyburn Reed with GWU faculty and graduate students. SCRC Chairwoman Dr. Clyburn Reed with Appalachian Regional Commission Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin and Delta Regional Authority Alternate Federal Co- Chair Leslie Durham.

For the first time ever, three women hold Presidential-appointed leadership positions for America's regional commissions.

COLUMBIA, SC, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed, SCRC Federal Co-Chair, spoke at the 2022 National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) Washington Policy Conference on the panel; Regional Commissions: Envisioning the Future and Ushering in the Southeast Crescent.” Dr. Clyburn Reed welcomed the panel by expressing her excitement about SCRC’s 2022 priorities and thanking the NADO staff for their warm welcome to her first conference as SCRC Chairwoman. Joining her on the panel were Guy Land of the Appalachian Regional Commission, Alternate Federal Co-Chair Leslie Durham and

Interim Chief of Staff of the Delta Regional Authority, Kemp Morgan.

Graduate students and faculty from The George Washington University also joined the panel. Students from GW’s Sustainable Urban Planning Program presented research completed prior to the conference and discussed recommendations on six priority areas SCRC should focus on that can provide value, economic growth, and equity-building prospects for all states in the region.

“I was very impressed with the research done by the students at the George Washington University,” said Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed, Federal Co-Chair of SCRC. “As an educator, I understand the importance of engaging our young people in the process of policy. I am determined to get our country’s newest regional commission started on a solid footing, and this is the kind of engagement and input that will help guide these efforts.”

During the conference week, Dr. Clyburn Reed also met with Appalachian Regional Commission Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin and Delta Regional Authority Alternate Federal Co-Chair Leslie Durham. Making history during Women's History month, this marked the first time that three women hold Presidential-appointed leadership positions in America's regional commissions.

For more information about the Commission, visit www.scrc.gov.

About the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC)

The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) is a federal-state partnership authorized in the 2008 Farm Bill to promote and encourage economic development in areas of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and all of Florida. SCRC invests in projects that support basic infrastructure, business development, natural resources, and workforce/labor development. SCRC’s mission is to help create jobs, build communities, and improve the lives of those who reside in the 408 counties of the seven-state region.

About NADO

Founded in 1967, the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) provides advocacy, education, research, and training for the nation’s regional development organizations. The association and its members promote regional strategies, partnerships, and solutions to

strengthen the economic competitiveness and quality of life across America’s local communities.