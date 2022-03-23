IDAHO LEGAL AID PROVIDES CONFIDENTIAL LEGAL HELP TO SEXUAL VIOLENCE SURVIVORS:

Sexual Violence is any behavior or contact of a sexual nature that is unwanted. A perpetrator may use force, threats, manipulation and/or coercion to commit sexual violence. Sexual violence includes a wide range of behaviors such as:

Rape or sexual assault

Child sexual assault and incest

Sexual assault by a spouse or current partner

Unwanted sexual contact or touching

Sexual harassment

Sexual exploitation and trafficking

Exposing one’s genitals or naked body to other(s) without consent

Masturbating in public

Watching someone engage in private acts without their knowledge or permission

Nonconsensual image sharing

IMPORTANT TO KNOW:

Sexual violence can happen to anyone and by anyone. You may be hurt by someone you know or a stranger at any time in your life.

We will protect your privacy. [reporting child abuse]

We provide services to all survivors of sexual violence regardless of age, gender, race, ethnicity, religion, geography, immigration status, ability, appearance, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

You do not need to report sexual violence to the police to get our help.

We do not provide criminal public defender services.

POSSIBLE LEGAL NEEDS: