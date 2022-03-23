Submit Release
Sexual Violence

IDAHO LEGAL AID PROVIDES CONFIDENTIAL LEGAL HELP TO SEXUAL VIOLENCE SURVIVORS:

Sexual Violence is any behavior or contact of a sexual nature that is unwanted.  A perpetrator may use force, threats, manipulation and/or coercion to commit sexual violence. Sexual violence includes a wide range of behaviors such as:

  • Rape or sexual assault

  • Child sexual assault and incest

  • Sexual assault by a spouse or current partner

  • Unwanted sexual contact or touching

  • Sexual harassment

  • Sexual exploitation and trafficking

  • Exposing one’s genitals or naked body to other(s) without consent

  • Masturbating in public

  • Watching someone engage in private acts without their knowledge or permission

  • Nonconsensual image sharing

 

IMPORTANT TO KNOW:

Sexual violence can happen to anyone and by anyone. You may be hurt by someone you know or a stranger at any time in your life. 

We will protect your privacy. [reporting child abuse]

We provide services to all survivors of sexual violence regardless of age, gender, race, ethnicity, religion, geography, immigration status, ability, appearance, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

You do not need to report sexual violence to the police to get our help.

We do not provide criminal public defender services.

 

POSSIBLE LEGAL NEEDS:

  • Personal Safety at home, work or school

  • Applying for a protective order

  • Filing for divorce or custody of your children

  • Transferring to a different school or other education accommodations

  • Keeping medical, mental health, and education records private

  • Terminating a lease, getting a perpetrator off a lease, or fighting an eviction or discrimination

  • Applying for unemployment benefits, food stamps, Medicaid, or Social Security disability

  • Applying for crime victim compensation

  • Fighting payday loans, hospital bills, or other creditors

  • Fighting identity theft

  • Staying in the U.S. if you are undocumented

  • Representing you regarding your participation as a witness in a criminal prosecution of the perpetrator

  • Discrimination or other employment issues

  • Representation related to a college or university sexual misconduct (Title IX) proceeding

