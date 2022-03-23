Submit Release
How to Report Changes to Social Security

The Suffolk Lit Lab has developed a form to help people on SSI or SSDI create a letter to report changes to Social Security that might affect their benefits and to avoid any possible overpayments. For more information, visit their website here: https://apps.suffolklitlab.org/run/ssareportchangesletter/#/1

