American Air & Water Named Authorized Government Supplier in USA for Award-Winning Canadian Water Disinfection Firm
Luminor Environmental Inc. will provide ultraviolet disinfection solutions to combat declining water quality in American municipalities and residential areas.
Health concerns about water quality in America are on the rise. Luminor Environmental uses a non-invasive ultraviolet process that has proven safer than most chemical alternatives.”HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Air & Water®, Inc., headquartered here, has been named the first authorized government supplier in the United States for Luminor Environmental Inc. of Canada, a preeminent water purification company that specializes in ultraviolet disinfection solutions.
Warren Lynn, American Air & Water’s president said Luminor’s award-winning ultraviolet technology provides a better and safer disinfection process than other water filtration products, and is now being utilized in more than 50 nations worldwide. “We are honored and excited to be able to offer this outstanding breakthrough product here in the United States,” stated Lynn. “Providing clean and safe drinking water has been one of our core priorities for more than 20 years.”
Lynn pointed out that the quality of numerous municipal and industrial water supplies has been in decline globally over the past decade due to a variety of negative environmental factors. “Health concerns about water are on the rise,” he said, noting that Luminor Environmental uses a unique, non-invasive, ultraviolet process that has proven safer than most chemical alternatives.” Luminor’s ultraviolet light sterilization is applied only to the microorganisms in the water through DNA inactivation, explained Lynn, “It doesn’t change the taste or odor of the water. It’s one of the simplest, most effective ways to disinfect drinking water,” he said.
Myron Lupal, Luminor’s President & General Manager, said: “We expect our new relationship with American Air & Water will be a great partnership. Warren shares our commitment to quality. His established network of relationships will help us expand into new markets across the United States.”
ABOUT AMERICAN AIR & WATER® -- American Air & Water has been providing solutions for reducing human exposure to pollutants, and controlling the spread of harmful viruses and micro-organisms since 1999. It is a specialist in the field of air, water and surface disinfection. It has provided significant research, and product development in the field as well as marketing support for several of the disinfection industry’s top-rated products.
ABOUT LUMINOR ENVIRONMENTAL INC – The Canadian corporation specializes in engineering and delivering ultraviolet disinfection solutions. It provides a range of product solutions from home use to light commercial, industrial and municipal needs.
