Christophe Van Harvard is excited to announce his new book release "The Art of Intuition"

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An intuitive guide and author, Christophe Van Harvard, is excited to announce his new book release. Titled "The Art of Intuition," the book is an informative guide that teaches readers how to develop their intuition to navigate life's challenges and opportunities better. The book features exercises and practical advice on how anyone can use this skill for their benefit.

The book gives readers insight into how they can use their intuition in ways they may not have considered before. The author has been an intuitive consultant for over 20 years now, and he wishes to share his knowledge with others who may also want more guidance in their lives.

In this guide, the reader will learn about what an intuition is capable of and discover methods that can help improve overall happiness. Readers will also find some useful tips about getting started using intuition.

It promises to be an informative guide for anyone who desires to heal themselves through intuitive methods. Topics covered in the book include self-love, intuition, spirituality, mindfulness practices, and more!

Christophe Van Harvard has been studying energy healing methods since he was a child and has dedicated his life's work to sharing these techniques with others. After being inspired by people who don't have access to or resources necessary for healthcare but still deserve the ability to heal themselves, he founded his company.

He was born in Belgium but soon moved with his family to Paris, where he spent most of his life. In this book, he shares the lessons he learned about life from those around him and teaches readers how to reconnect with their intuition by using simple exercises and mindfulness practices. His goal is to help people tap into the power of their divinity and find peace within themselves.