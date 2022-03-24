FIT Sport Design Awards 2022 recognize the industry’s most innovative sports equipment and apparel from around the world
EINPresswire.com/ -- The renowned 3C Awards Group is pleased to announce the official launch of its new and highly anticipated initiative, the FIT Sport Design Awards.
The FIT Awards is the most comprehensive design competition dedicated to sports goods and apparel, integrating creativity, innovation, and performance. Accepting entries until December 18, 2022, sportswear and sports equipment designers, manufacturers, textile experts, distributors, and visionaries are invited to submit their works.
The FIT Sport Design Awards are looking for ground-breaking sports innovations, sustainable products, and performance-enhancing solutions, that provide comfort for athletes or everyday players. The program is an inclusive platform, with sports specifics categories ranging from cycling, urban sports and mountaineering, to fitness and sailing, and dedicated categories for textiles, e-sports, gadgets, and innovation.
“The program will put the spotlight on all designers creating unique sporting goods, looking at innovation, performance, recycling & upcycling in an industry where brands are cautious of their environmental impact,” said Astrid Hébert – Founder of FIT Sport Design Awards; adding that “We are passionate about providing a platform where emerging designers will be able to present their graduation product design to industry leaders. Having an expert's eyes on their work will be a career booster!”
The 2022 jury panel, composed of high-profile sports design experts, product directors, academics, and media representatives, will select the winners in each category in December 2022. Jurors include Chris McGrath, Vice President, Global Footwear Design and Development for Timberland, Tom Rushbrook, Founder and Creative Catalyst at Tangbl Works; Cheresse Thornhill-Goldson, Design Director, S.E.E.D - School for Experiential Education in Design at Adidas, and Hortense Carlier, Global Merchandising Director for Icebreaker.
Their task and challenge are to award the submitted applications and find the next rising star in the sports design industry! Apply HERE.
Open to professional designers, sports companies, students, and emerging talents, the annual winners will receive the coveted FIT Awards trophy, extensive publicity showcasing their designs to an international audience, a badge of achievement …. and much more.
Registration for the FIT Sport Design Awards 2022 is now open and will close on December 18, 2022. Those who register before July 31st will receive an early submission discount of 15%.
About the FIT Sport Design Awards
The FIT Sport Design Awards seek groundbreaking sports innovations, sustainable products, solutions enhancing performance, providing comfort to athletes or everyday players, and practices having a positive environmental impact. The program is open to companies, brands, independent designers, and emerging talents.
The FIT Sport Design Awards is a program under the 3C Awards, a leading organization curating and promoting design across the globe. The company represents today’s diversity and innovation in design. Each program is a symbol of design excellence around the world, showcasing professional and emerging designers’ work to over 100 expert jury members.
Astrid Hébert
