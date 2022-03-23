New Assistant Superintendent at Valdosta Transitional Center

Chandreka Williams Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Chandreka Williams to Assistant Superintendent at Valdosta Transitional Center (TC) effective March 16, 2022. As assistant superintendent, Williams will be responsible for assisting the Superintendent with daily operations of the facility, overseeing staff, and supervising approximately 164 male residents.

"Williams has been a dedicated employee since beginning her career in corrections," said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. "We are confident she will continue to do an exceptional job in carrying out the GDC mission at Valdosta TC."

Williams began working in state government in 2017 as a Juvenile Correctional Officer with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice. In 2018, she transitioned to a Human Service Professional with the Zion Foundation. In 2019, she began her career with the GDC as a Behavioral Health Counselor II at Columbus TC, where she currently serves.

Williams holds a bachelor’s degree from Troy University and a master’s in social work from Troy University. Her departmental training consists of Effective Communication, Initial Correctional Counselor Training, Victim Advocate Training, and Counselor Supervisor Training.

