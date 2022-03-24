Methanol Institute Elects New Board Chair From Proman
Having been involved with MI for over a decade in a variety of roles, I am honored to now have the opportunity to lead the global trade association for the methanol industry”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During a virtual meeting held today, the Methanol Institute’s (MI) Board of Directors elected Anita Gajadhar, Managing Director Marketing and Logistics for Proman, as their new Board Chair. Ms. Gajadhar takes over the Board Chair role from Kevin Struve of OCI N.V., who served as MI Board Chair for the past three years.
Ms. Gajadhar has acted in a number of positions with the Methanol Institute, as a Board Director, Executive Committee member, and committee vice-chair. Based in Switzerland, Proman is the world’s second-largest methanol producer and distributor. Ms. Gajadhar has served in her current position with Proman for the past two years, alongside four years as Managing Director of Proman Shipping. Her prior experience includes 13 years in various positions at Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited.
Mr. Struve has worked with OCI N.V., a global producer of nitrogen products including fertilizer and methanol, for more than 30 years. He oversaw the rapid expansion of OCI’s methanol production capacity and most recently helped OCI develop its portfolio of renewable methanol products.
Anita Gajadhar said of her new role as MI Board Chair: “Having been involved with MI for over a decade in a variety of roles, I am honored to now have the opportunity to lead the global trade association for the methanol industry. I am particularly grateful to my predecessor Kevin Struve for his great service to MI during his tenure.”
“While we must continue to navigate the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, I firmly believe we are on the cusp of an exciting period of growth and opportunity for our global industry. Growing interest in methanol as a cleaner fuel, particularly for the shipping sector, is set to drive a significant increase in worldwide methanol demand over the coming decade. As MI’s members scale up our production and invest in lower-carbon technologies, this is our moment to expand our global footprint and do the work required to capitalize on methanol’s huge potential in the global energy transition.”
Outgoing MI Board Chair Kevin Struve said: "The Methanol Institute is the voice of the global methanol industry, protecting existing markets for methanol while promoting its use in emerging energy markets. Methanol is an affordable and readily available fuel that can help to address the challenges of the transportation industry today and in the future. I am confident Anita will continue to steer our association to support the interests of its members and advocate for greater methanol use internationally.”
MI CEO Gregory Dolan stated: "Anita Gajadhar takes over as Board Chair during a very exciting time for the global methanol industry as we see market expansion -- particularly in the shipping sector -- along with growing conventional and low carbon methanol supply. During Kevin Struve’s tenure as Board Chair, MI saw the greatest increase in the trade association’s membership ranks in our 30-plus year history, as we enhanced our global reach. The Methanol Institute is very fortunate to have such outstanding leaders."
