Collaboration fosters success for the 2022 inaugural Anthem Awards
McCormack Baron Salazar, Inc. (MBS), Urban Strategies, Inc., and the Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers celebrate the power of collaboration.
The Anthem Awards highlights the revitalization effort, and we congratulate the HACFM, Urban Strategies, and other partners who assisted in this inclusive and equitable community transformation effort”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McCormack Baron Salazar, Inc. (MBS), Urban Strategies, Inc., and the Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers celebrate the power of collaboration on receiving “Gold” from the Anthem Award for The Greater Dunbar Initiative for a virtual tour video in the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category. The greater Dunbar area in Fort Myer Florida for years struggled with issues such as distressed housing, crime, and unemployment.
— Vincent Bennett
On February 28, 2022, the inaugural Anthem Awards honored the purpose and mission-driven work of people, companies, and organizations worldwide which amplifies voices of the community to spark global change. The Southward Village neighborhood echo’s the voice of change and its impactful work inspired many to take action within their own communities. The video focuses on the journey of partnerships with Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers (HACFM) of a $30 million Choice Neighborhood Initiative grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
“I’m proud of the collaborative partnership on the Southward Village development. When I toured the site, I saw many opportunities where our development could change the landscape of the community and impact the lives of the residents. The Anthem Awards highlights the revitalization effort, and we congratulate the HACFM, Urban Strategies, and other partners who assisted in this inclusive and equitable community transformation effort,” said Vincent Bennett.
The Greater Dunbar Initiative will consist of 199-unit Southward Village public housing community, which will include 375 new mixed-income apartments, with 159 units reserved for Southward Village residents. In addition, 40 homes will be available at a 90-unit development located on Cleveland Avenue that will increase accessibility and improve economic opportunities.
About McCormack Baron Salazar, Inc.
McCormack Baron Salazar is one of the nation’s leading developers, managers, and asset managers of economically integrated urban neighborhoods. Since 1973, the firm has been an innovator of community development and urban revitalization, with a mission to transform places into communities where all people can thrive. The firm works in 48 cities and has developed more than 24,000 high-quality homes for families, children, seniors, and veterans through investments exceeding $4.9 billion.
About Urban Strategies, Inc (USI) will lead the “people” component of the redevelopment,
providing intensive case management for residents in coordination with citizen-directed planning and
resident engagement. Examples of services include employment and skills training, health, and wellness
programs, financial education, early childhood services, summer, and after-school programming and
community safety programming.
About the Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers serves as a catalyst for increasing access to safe, stable, and sustainable housing and to help develop, preserve, and revitalize communities through affordable rental housing.
