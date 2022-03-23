Vietnamese, Canadian foreign ministers hold phone talks

VIETNAM, March 23 -

Foreign minister Bùi Thanh Sơn and Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly spoke on the phone on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

HÀ NỘI — Foreign minister Bùi Thanh Sơn said Việt Nam and Canada are ready to strongly and effectively promote their comprehensive partnership, after a phone call with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly on Tuesday evening.

Sơn expressed his delight at the continuous development of the relations between the two countries. In 2021, two-way trade turnover exceeded US$6 billion, a year-on-year increase of 19 per cent.

In January, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Việt Nam and the Canadian Ministry of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of the Việt Nam-Canada Joint Economic Committee.

In the context of the two countries preparing to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive partnership, and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic ties, Minister Sơn suggested they continue promoting exchanges of high-level delegations, soon resume bilateral dialogue mechanisms, and further tap cooperation opportunities via the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

He proposed Canada continue supporting and opening the market for Vietnamese products and boosting cooperation in climate change adaptation, digital transformation, human resources training and regional and international issues.

He also asked Canada to recognise Việt Nam’s vaccine passport and continue creating conditions for Vietnamese nationals working and studying in Canada.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie said that Canada attaches great importance to relations with Việt Nam in implementing its foreign policies in the region. She committed to working closely with Việt Nam to build and implement practical measures towards the celebrations of the establishment of the comprehensive partnership and the diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The two ministers also discussed regional and international issues. — VNS