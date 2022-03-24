Sellers of 419 W Roslyn Pl Turn to RE/MAX

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RE/MAX 10 Lincoln Park has been chosen to represent the sellers of 419 W Roslyn Pl in a $1,600,000 luxury listing. RE/MAX 10 Lincoln Park competed with several other national brokerages for the listing contract but was ultimately chosen because RE/MAX provides the best combination of marketing services in the business.

"This is a great opportunity that solidifies our position among major players in the luxury real estate market," said John Scarpa, Designated Managing Broker of RE/MAX 10 Lincoln Park. "We brought our local market expertise and global reach of the RE/MAX brand to the table and we are very excited to represent our clients in this highly competitive market.”

Live the dream with this stately rowhome in the classic Park West area of Lincoln Park. Just footsteps from the door is the park and North Pond Nature Sanctuary. Easily access the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Lincoln Park Zoo, Diversey Yacht Club, and more. Accessible to Clark St. shopping and food, several major bus routes, and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Originally built in 1890 with a full gut-rehab in 2009, this home offers over 3600 sq ft of living space on four levels.

About RE/MAX 10
RE/MAX 10 is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage located in Chicago, IL. Founded over 30 years ago, the brokerage has over 300 brokers and staff across seven offices and specializes in both Residential and Commercial real estate. RE/MAX 10 is a proud supporter of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® and is located at 9909 Southwest Hwy, Oak Lawn, IL 60453. To learn more, please visit www.HomesBy10.com.

