VAULT joins Decentraland for the "first-ever" metaverse fashion week

After creating the first meta watch by a Swiss luxury watch brand in January 2022, VAULT is joining Decentraland for the "first-ever" metaverse fashion week.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtual reality platform Decentraland has launched Metaverse Fashion Week , a digital fashion week where brands including VAULT.swiss will showcase new meta watches in the metaverse between 24 to 27 March.Over the four-day period, Decentraland will host an exciting series of runway shows, afterparties and pop-up shops with brands exhibiting digital garments on avatars walking on virtual catwalks.Unlike many traditional fashion weeks that only permit invited guests, Metaverse Fashion Week is free and open to everyone. Users simply log into the browser-based platform Decentraland.The Swiss bespoke watch brand VAULT will be presenting its latest collection of meta watches in their pop-up shop at Rarible Street.The collection consists of 5 limited series wearable watches created exclusively for Decentraland.The range topping unique piece V2+ WHITE CC wearable watch unlocks ownership of the legendary real-life V2+ WHITE CC watch launched back in 2019.Mark Schwarz, the founder of VAULT, was quoted as saying, “We are very excited to participate in the very first metaverse fashion week hosted by Decentraland and can`t wait to welcome guests from across the globe to our shop. It`s time to break the mold of traditional watch brands and challenge the status quo!”Decentraland’s vision for MVFW22 is to provide a space for a new era in fashion, showing the world the power of decentralization and the developing Web3 ecosystem. The platform’s guiding philosophy is meant to build an alternate reality that improves upon the failures of Web2 and democratizes access to all facets of our modern economy. By building in diversity, inclusion, and accessibility, Decentraland is creating the place for the next generation of commerce and adventure.“We’ve sought to present fashion in every form possible,” says the Decentraland Foundation’s guest curator David Cash, “from runway shows to retail experiences, fashion presented as art, film, photography, and even fashion presented in ways that extend beyond the confines of reality– as, in the metaverse, anything is possible.”Anyone in the world with an internet connection is able to attend MVFW in Decentraland - there are no exclusive invites or tickets, all are welcome. To learn more about how to access Decentraland and the schedule of events, please visit MVFWAbout VAULTVAULT launched back in 2016 and has been making some of the finest bespoke timepieces in the industry. With prices starting at $37,500, the brand is known for creating the world’s first watch with a changing appearance and crafting the very first watches with carbon-ceramic and carbon titanium composite cases.