AFGHANISTAN, March 23 -

Iryna Verity is the Manager of Strategic Partnerships at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Her work focuses on ISW’s strategic projects, donor relations development and growth.

Ms. Verity has over 25 years of extensive experience working with leading corporations and privately owned businesses as well as diplomatic missions and governmental and non-profit organizations. Her portfolio includes work with The World Bank/International Finance Corporation, US-Ukraine Business Council (USUBC), and the US-Ukraine Foundation (USUF).

Ms. Verity is an active member of the US-Ukraine community and has been recognized with numerous awards throughout her career for her contributions to the economic, charitable, and cultural relations between the two countries.

Ms. Verity holds a B.A. in Slavic History, Literature and Language from Tadjik State University (Republic of Tajikistan). She is a multilingual communicator fluent in several eastern European languages. Born in Ukraine, she has lived, worked, and studied in central Asia, eastern Europe, and the United States.