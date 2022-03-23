Social Development honours 103-year-old Matilda Charles

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, March 23 - Monday, 14 March 2022

Celebrations started yesterday for Ms Matilda Charles who celebrates her 103rd birthday today. Asked about how she feels about celebrating her 103rd birthday, Ms Charles, born on March 14th 1919 said "It is an honour. I feel great, I feel great. You think I am young, no I am old and I feel great." Ms Charles continued by saying that despite some issues with her hearing which her daughter admitted has been an issue since her childhood, she has no ailments, no problems, and she gives praise and thanks to the Father for such a blessing.

Ms Charles marked the occasion by attending the St Theresa's Roman Catholic Church to receive her blessings. She was joined by relatives including her daughter Joan Charles who celebrated her 66th birthday on March 13th. The celebrations continued at her Acono Road, St Joseph home where her family including her sister, 86-year-old Malé Noriega and great-great-great-granddaughter Ariana visited the family home to share a family meal. Ms Charles stated that she was happy that everyone was present to 'see her at this age."

Following the blessing of the meal by Deacon Sheldon Narine, Ms Charles ensured that everyone was served before she sat down to eat. Her daughter noted that her mother’s altruism would have greatly contributed to her longevity.

Ms Charles said she grew up in Caura but moved to Maracas Valley working as a domestic helper and also babysitting for persons in the village. Ms Charles also said that the children of today lack respect for the elders and advised the younger generation to keep their word, have a good reputation and help others “Whatever is easy to come is hard to go. Stay out of trouble” she said.

Representatives of the Ministry’s Corporate Communications and Education Unit and Division of Ageing visited the centenarian to honour her as part of the National Centenarian Programme and the mother of eight, grandmother to twenty-seven and great grandmother of thirty-five made ministry officials aware that she keeps current on Ministry initiatives. She told representatives that since her senior citizens' pension goes to the bank, she has no issues and she is ready to sign the life certificate register when the process resumes.

The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services was pleased to honour Ms Charles as part of the National Centenarians Programme and encourage persons to register for the Programme by visiting the Ministry’s website at www.social.gov.tt and completing the online form. Completed forms may also be dropped off at the nearest Social Welfare Office or emailed to the Division of Ageing at opic@social.gov.tt. For more information on the programme, persons may contact the Division of Ageing at 623 – 2608; Ext 2002 to 2009 or 800-OPIC (6742).