Exponential Innovators and Investors to assemble in London for international Emergence 22 investment event
Investment platform Wholesale Investor's global event returns to the UK with a hybrid in-person/virtual format on the 28th of March 2022 in London
— Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen
Global investment platform Wholesale Investor's major global event returns to the UK with a new hybrid in-person/virtual format on the 28th of March 2022 at One Moorgate Place, London.
Annual Emergence events have spanned nine countries and 12 cities over five years, connecting innovative companies with angel, accredited and institutional investors and enabling both parties to assemble, create opportunities and increase worldwide awareness.
Emergence took a two-year hiatus from in-person events due to COVID restrictions and is now returning to face to face for 2022 with an upcoming London event which attendees can also attend virtually. Over 5,000 attendees are expected worldwide, and 600+ registered to attend in person.
30 exponentially innovative companies have been selected to showcase at this year's event, including pioneering urban Digital Twin company Cityzenith, blockchain-based ecosystem company Cashero, and drug delivery biotech company Anastasis, among many other upcoming and leading innovators within high-growth technology sectors.
"For 2022, we will get to return to face-to-face, in-person Emergence investor events where investors and innovators are brought together in the same room," says Wholesale Investor Co-Founder and Managing Director Steve Torso. "We play a small role, but it's an important role, all founders want is for someone to slightly open a door to an introduction – for us, that can change the trajectory of our business."
Wholesale Investor events have helped similar companies collate $187 million of capital over the last four years alone, presenting to over 29,000 high net worth investors and investment groups.
Long Pipes Limited, who developed the Fluid Highway, a seamless, continuous, composite pipeline for offshore and onshore operations over any terrain and long distances, raised $32 million through Emergence investor events, while Australian online bookstore Booktopia raised $20 million.
Tony Nash, CEO at Booktopia, said: "You never know when a conversation will lead to something. It was a conversation at the back of the room that led to a meeting, that led to a change of thinking, that led to an introduction, that led to a plan, that led to a 5-month process to $20 million."
CEO of Emergence UK 22 showcasing company Cityzenith Michael Jansen said: "As a company seeking to further grow our investor community, it's brilliant investors have this opportunity at Emergence 22 in London to interact with pioneering innovators. We've raised nearly $14 million since inception, and $5 million of this has been raised as part of our $20 million current investment offering. We already have a lot of current investors from the UK, and we look forward to increasing that based on our presence at Emergence 2022 in London."
Sector thought leaders and innovators will also be speaking, debating, and participating in Q&A sessions to share top calibre insights on sector/stage-specific education, investment themes, and future trends. Speakers include US internet serial Entrepreneur Jason Calacanis, Investment Manager for Tokentus Mona Tiesler, and the UK president of the Government Blockchain Association, Priya Guliani.
The full list of tech companies that have been shortlisted to showcase at Emergence UK 2022 includes:
• Cityzenith
• Cashero
• Reskcube Limited
• Issuer Pixel
• Nanusens Creative Nanodevices
• SGS business solutions
• Kikapay Limited
• MyBricks Finance Limited
• Blukite Limited Group
• Klymat Limited
• Gainx
• Zedosh
• Liti Capital
• Fantasy Rugby World
• Global Patent Assertion Capital Corporation
• Air Broadband
• DocComs
• Volt Technology
• Breath Hub
• MatLogica
• Ambion Heating
• Recce Pharmaceuticals Limited
• Anastasis Biotech Limited
• Laureti Mobility Group Limited
• Metronomic Incorporated
• Bedford Row Capital
• Snowflake Gelato Group Limited
• Space Store Limited
• Inoptec
To learn more about attending Emergence UK 22 either in-person at One Moorgate Place, London, on the 28th of March 2022 or virtually, click the link here.
About Emergence
Emergence investor events congregate angel, UHNW, family offices, accredited and institutional investors, along with investment groups, government bodies, and large corporate entities to discover and engage with the world's leading emerging companies, to learn, and to create invaluable connections. Emergence investor events are recognised by renowned organisations as a leading platform for investor network and connections as the demand for innovation locally and internationally continues to grow and provides a once-a-year opportunity where an audience of such scale and wisdom can congregate and create connections. 5 years running, and we are proud to speak of its success in many forms. These investor events are produced and organised by the Wholesale Investor platform.
About Cityzenith
Cityzenith is based in Chicago, with offices in London and New Delhi. The company’s SmartWorld OS Digital Twin platform was created to manage and monitor buildings and infrastructure, energy efficiency, transport, health, and projects across entire cities and urban districts. Cityzenith’s Clean Cities – Clean Future initiative is now working with 10-15 major cities, helping their commercial building owners decarbonize and reduce operating costs, and benefit from carbon offsets/rewards as the world aims to ‘Build Back Better’.
