Digital Wave Technology Names Donna McGuckin as VP, Customer Advisory
Donna will bring a stronger focus on customer relationships and will be a great representative of the company to every employee, customer, and partner with whom she works.”MIAMI, FL, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Wave Technology announced today that Donna McGuckin will continue her successful career in the retail industry as its VP, Customer Advisory. In her new position, Ms. McGuckin will support key customer accounts, strengthen business and strategic development, and influence the product roadmap.
— Lori Schafer, CEO at Digital Wave
Ms. McGuckin has extensive experience assisting retail and consumer brand organizations overcome challenges that the industry is currently facing. She has built strong relationships working on digital transformation to drive results through analytics, AI & Machine Learning, and optimization to add significant efficiencies and ROI. Donna most recently was Retail Solutions and Analytics Customer Advisor for SAS Institute, a prestigious global leader and pioneer of analytics software. Ms. McGuckin began her career at Charming Shoppes, Inc., in various roles that led to Corporate Director of Allocation, Replenishment, Merchandise Operations, and Global Supply Chain Operations.
”Digital Wave is fortunate to have Donna join the team. She is curious, talented, forward-thinking, customer focused and a servant leader. Donna possesses the key traits I expect in our culture,” shared Lori Schafer, CEO at Digital Wave. “Donna will bring a stronger focus on customer relationships and will be a great representative of the company to every employee, customer, and partner with whom she works.”
“I’m enthusiastic about this next step in my career,” said Ms. McGuckin. “The Digital Wave Product Platform is an incredible tool for retailers and brands wanting to give consumers the best possible shopping experience. I’m excited to continue working closely with organizations in the retail space focusing on the accelerating growth in digital channels, and I’m honored to be part of and contribute to such a high-quality team and company!”
About Digital Wave Technology
Digital Wave software solutions assist brands in accelerating omni-channel and direct-to-consumer digital sales and marketing. The company’s enterprise-grade Product Experience Platform helps centralize, organize, enrich, merchandise and publish product content, resulting in improved speed-to-market and increased channel distribution of new items, lower returns and labor costs, improved collaboration amongst internal teams and suppliers and a more compelling customer experience.
Learn more about Digital Wave at https://www.digitalwavetechnology.com.
