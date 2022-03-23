Tiger Schulmann's Martial Arts Will Open Two New Schools in March

Tiger Schulmann's Martial Arts is excited to announce the opening of two new locations in March—one in Short Hills, NJ, and one in the Upper East Side of NYC.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiger Schulmann's Martial Arts is excited to announce the upcoming opening of two new schools in March.

Tiger Schulmann's of Short Hills, located at 521 Millburn Avenue in Short Hills, N.J., will be operated by school owners John Lynch and Jimmie Rivera. Tiger Schulmann's of Upper East Side, located at 1470 1st Avenue in New York, N.Y., will be operated by school owners Juan Vides, Lyman Good, and Joe Curran.

The two new locations will add to the already impressive number of schools the company runs across the country. In fact, TSMA is the largest martial arts school in the United States, with more than 45 schools in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut.

The school has helped more than 300,000 people achieve their goals and reach their dreams. Many former students have gone on to become instructors and even school owners.

Founder Daniel "Tiger" Schulmann got into martial arts at a young age. His oldest brother was brutally bullied, which left Danny with a feeling of insecurity and a lack of confidence.

His father, David Schulmann, enrolled his children in martial arts, and Danny took to it right away. Danny quickly became a prodigy under his instructor, Shigeru Oyama, who nicknamed him "Tiger" because he was born in the year of the tiger and because he had unmatched speed, strength, and fearlessness. At the young age of only 12 years old, he achieved the highest honor of the black belt.

As he got older, Danny participated in various martial arts disciplines and bare-knuckle, full-contact competitions. He eventually became the North American Full Contact Champion, a title he defended six years in a row.

After retiring from competition in 1984, he established Tiger Schulmann's Martial Arts. Today, his schools teach a hybrid style of martial art, combining the most effective streetwise self-defense skills from karate, kickboxing, and submission grappling, or Jiu-Jitsu. This hybrid style is now known as Tiger Schulmann's.

The popularity of the style, and Danny's approach to teaching, helped the school grow from just one location in 1984 to more than 45 today. Many of the more than 300,000 students who have walked through the doors of a TSMA school have gone on to excel at the highest level of competition in professional organizations such as Bellator, Invicta FC, and The UFC.

TSMA is much more than a self-defense training school, though. Each school strives to instill personal development and life lessons into its practice while providing an alternative form of physical fitness.

The two new locations opening in March will offer that same unique approach and hands-on style that has made TSMA such a success.

For more information, please visit https://tsk.com.

About Tiger Schulmann’s Martial Arts

Established in 1984 by Daniel "Tiger" Schulmann, Tiger Schulmann's Martial Arts is the largest martial arts school in the US. With more than 45 locations in the United States, TSMA has helped thousands of men, women, and children reach their full potential while meeting a variety of personal goals. With skill levels ranging from complete beginner to professional competitors, Tiger Schulmann's Martial Arts teaches the most effective self-defense techniques — a combination of boxing, muay thai, wrestling and jiu-jitsu. But TSMA teaches more than self-defense. Every one of Tiger Schulmann's Martial Arts Schools strives to provide an alternative form of physical fitness while instilling life lessons and personal development.

