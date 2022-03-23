Submit Release
International Omazing You Day Celebration To be held March 25th

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the aftermath of a pandemic, rising crime rates, escalating inflation, and exploding fuel prices, many of us are in need of a reset. On March 25th, all are invited to join Obioma Martin in a celebration of "you."

Omazing You Day is a day-long event in which we celebrate ourselves, our uniqueness, and our potential.

“We need a day to love each other unconditionally regardless of our social status, economic status, ethnicity, culture, race, and religion. This day is being created to promote and give others permission to love themselves, love their neighbors and take care of themselves physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually,” Obioma Martin.

What can you expect at the upcoming Omazing You Day event? During Omazing You day, one can expect not only a day-long celebration of oneself but also good food, good company, and a good time.

During the National Omazing You Day, we will not only celebrate ourselves but also lavish love and gratitude on others. We also encourage that participants engage in random acts of kindness in which we extend genuine, heartfelt gestures of benevolence to others in need of light in an increasingly dark world.

Date: Fri. March 25, 2022
Time: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM EDT
Location: 6600 Bustleton Ave 6600 Bustleton Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19149
Price: Tickets are free to the public but registration is required.
To register visit www.everythingomazing.com/omazing-you-day

Obioma Martin
International Omazing You Day
+1 215-605-6193
info@everythingomazing.com

