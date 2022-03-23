Raw Chicken Meat Market to Outstrip $ 296,150.51 Million by 2028 Growing Sturdy at 3.5 % CAGR

Increase in Consumer Awareness About Benefits of Consuming Protein-Rich Food to Escalate Raw Chicken Meat Market Growth During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Raw Chicken Meat Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Whole Chicken, Chicken Breast, Thighs, Drumstick, Wings, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others),” the market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 232,489.41 in 2021 to US$ 296,150.51 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key driving factors and prominent market players along with their developments in the market

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 232,489.41 million in 2021

Market Size Value by- US$ 296,150.51 million by 2028

Growth rate- CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 - 2028

Forecast Period- 2021-2028

Base Year- 2020

No. of Pages- 197

No. Tables- 127

No. of Charts & Figures- 111

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Product , and End User

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Raw Chicken Meat Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Amick Farms; Foster Farms; JBS S.A.; Koch Foods; Mountaire Farms; Perdue Farms; PILGRIM'S; Sanderson Farms; Tyson Foods, Inc.; and Wayne Farms LLC are among the key players in the global Raw Chicken Meat market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

Chicken meat is essential, as it is one of the primary protein sources for the population in several countries. Furthermore, animal-derived foods have a protein digestibility corrected amino acid score (PDCAAS) equivalent to or slightly below one. Chicken is easily digestible and the most budget-friendly of lean protein options; besides, protein content of chicken has all nine essential amino acids. Thus, the surging consumer inclination toward protein-rich food is the key factor anticipated to propel the raw chicken meat market growth during the forecast period.

There has been a high demand for chicken meat as it is lower priced than pork and beef. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), although there has been an escalation in the production of various types of meat since the 1960s, the production and consumption of chicken have grown faster. It is anticipated that the trend will continue as the price of chicken meat is lower than that of pork and beef. The increasing use of technology has contributed to improving productivity, which has led to a drop in relative prices compared to beef and pork. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in 2021, poultry meat prices declined the most (-9.8 %), followed by ovine (-5.7 %), pig (-3.6 %), and bovine (-1.4 %) meats. Thus, the reduction in prices of chicken meat is anticipated to propel market growth.

Effect of COVID-19 on Raw Chicken Meat Market

The COVID-19 pandemic hit meat production, meat prices, and supply chain in 2021. The imposition of lockdowns, reduction in the labor force, restrictions on transportation, and changes in the legislation of local and global exports introduced new challenges in the production and processing of raw chicken meat. The poultry industry that employs 1.5 million smallholder farmers observed the worst hit. According to the Frontiers Media S.A., in April 2021, meat packing facilities began to shut down owing to the accelerated spread of the SARS-CoV-2 among workers. Furthermore, according to East Asia Forum, China accounts for about 25% of the global meat consumption. However, the link of the origin of the virus disrupted the demand for animal-source food in China. Consumers have cut back on grocery bills while supply systems have been disrupted. Also, people are avoiding eating meat products at outside eateries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the demand for chicken meat may grow in the coming years with a surge in average income and urban population, resulting in a steady rise in consumption over the years.

By type, the global raw chicken meat market is segmented into whole chicken, chicken breast, thighs, drumstick, wings, and others. The chicken breast segment is anticipated to account for the largest revenue share in the market during the forecast period. Chicken breast is a type of white meat obtained from underneath the chicken's pectoral muscle. It has low fat content and high protein content. Chicken breast is typically sold without skin and bones as most of the chicken fat is concentrated in the skin.

The global raw chicken meat market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SAM). Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global raw chicken meat market in 2021. The market in this region is projected to register remarkable growth during the forecast period, and the projected growth is mainly attributed to rapidly increasing population, significant economic development, surge in spending capacity of people, and growth of the food & beverages industry. Asia-Pacific is one of the most lucrative markets for the manufacturers of raw chicken meat due to high demand for these products. As a result, manufacturers are offering products such as meat at affordable prices.

