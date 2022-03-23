Silicon Fertilizer Market Growing at 3.7% CAGR to be Worth USD 1,768.81 Million by 2027 by The Insight Partners

Technological innovations in the silicon fertilizer market, reduction in per capita arable land and an increase in demand for food boost the Market growth

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Global Silicon Fertilizer Market Forecast to 2027 –COVID-19 Impact and Analysis– by Type (Synthetic and Natural), Form (Liquid and Solid), and Application (Field Crops, Horticultural Crops, Hydroponics, and Floriculture),”the global silicon fertilizer market was valued at US$ 1,329.85 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$1,768.81 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Silicon Fertilizer Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The key players operating in the Silicon Fertilizer market include Agripower Australia Pty Ltd., Denka Company Limited, Jaipur Bio Fertilizers, MAXSIL (SILICON FERTILISERS PTY LTD), VedantAgrotech, Vision Mark Biotech, Certis USA L.L.C., Nutri-Tech Solutions Pty. Ltd, AGRI nova Science, and Qingdao Re-green Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

There is a rapid rise in population across the globe. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the global population reached 7billion in 2012, and the new estimates indicate that it would reach 8billion in 2025. China and India hold the first and second position in terms of population. Rise in population and growth of emerging economies lead to increased demand for food, thereby increasing agricultural activities. Almost one in seven people worldwide is chronically hungry, not getting enough food to be healthy and lead active lives.Moreover, the arable land worldwide is diminishing due to a range of human and climatic factors, including urban encroachment, industrialization, climate change, soil constraints, and unequal land distribution. According to the Global Land Assessment of Degradation, approximately 2billion hectares worldwide have been degraded since the 1950s.

To meet rising food demand across the world with available cultivable land, the yield and productivity of land should improve considerably. Farmers are incorporating micronutrients along with other necessary ingredients in the form of fertilizers. Appeal for quality and uniform crop yield due to the population expansion worldwide and reduction in cultivable land propel the demand for agricultural micronutrients. This fact is indirectly catalyzing the demand for silicon fertilizers, as silicon fertilizers produce a better yield with minimum cost. For instance, sugarcane crops require silicone for maximum yield. Sugarcane is a silicon accumulating crop and responds very well to silicon fertilization. Deficiency of silicon is one of the major reasons for low cane yields and low sugar recovery. Likewise, incidence of lodging in rice and wheat exhibit reduced when silicon was provided. Thus, rising production of sugarcane as well as cereals—such as rice and wheat—is driving the silicon fertilizer market's growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Silicon Fertilizer Market

The COVID-19 pandemic first began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace worldwide. As of September2020, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Peru, South Africa, Mexico, and the UK are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Food &beverages is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions, such as office and factory shutdowns, and supply chain breaks, as a result of this outbreak.

Based on type, thesilicon fertilizer market isfurtherbifurcatedinto synthetic and natural.The synthetic segment accounted for alargershare of the market in 2019.Synthetic silicon fertilizers are artificial fertilizers and contain chemicals and inorganic substances. They immediately supply essential nutrients to soil. Synthetic fertilizers are known as fast acting fertilizers and can be taken up by plants immediately. Synthetic silicon fertilizers are highly watersoluble and can leach into waterways. Synthetic silicon fertilizers must be reapplied regularly to keep the results from fading.

Based on application, the silicon fertilizer market issegmented intofield crops, horticultural crops, hydroponics, and floriculture. The field crops segment accounted for the largest share ofthe market in 2019. On a global scale, field crop yields and fertilizer silicon consumption have increased widely during the past four decades and are positively correlated with one another. However, substantial differences exist in historical trends of silicon fertilizer usage among regions and crops. The reasons for the differences need to be understood to estimate the future of silicon fertilizer requirements. Silicon helps in limiting the effects of biotic and abiotic stresses in field crops.

