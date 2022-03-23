Mobile Imaging Market: Low flexibility in moving the mobile imaging units

mobile imaging units

Mobile imaging market size was valued at $29.39 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $53.84 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 6.50% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in awareness toward early diagnosis of diseases, and strategic collaborations and acquisitions drive the growth of the global mobile imaging market. However, high maintenance costs and shortage of skilled radiologists restrain the market growth. On the other hand, developments in digital radiology present new opportunities in the coming years.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mobile imaging market size was valued at $29,389.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $53,847.8 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 6.50% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Onkar Sumant, a Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, “Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with awareness toward early diagnosis of diseases, emergence of COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, strategic collaborations & acquisitions of key players, and significant development in digital radiology boost the growth of the global mobile imaging market. Furthermore, high growth potential exhibited by emerging markets creates remunerative opportunities for manufacturers to invest in the near future.”

Covid-19 Scenario:

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for various mobile imaging services such as CT scanning and X-ray have been increased significantly with rise in need for diagnostic testing of Covid-19-suspected cases.

Manufacturers raised the production volumes of mobile imaging devices such as DRX-Revolution Nano Mobile X-ray System and DRX-Revolution Mobile X-ray System in response to increased requirement for diagnosis.

Mobile systems are a complete and flexible solution in the healthcare industry. The primary use of mobile imaging technology is in the diagnosis of illnesses by giving comprehensive pictures of the body. Mobile imaging in healthcare applications is evolving at a rapid pace due to the various benefits it provide. Changing elements in healthcare administration, such as the recent introduction of patient-driven payment model (PDPM) are radically altering how institutions deliver care and assess performance. As a consequence of their capacity to deliver faster, more convenient, and cost-effective imaging services than traditional third-party facilities, mobile imaging services are continuing to gain traction.

North America to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the global mobile imaging market, and is estimated to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to technological advancements, surge in demand for digitization in healthcare organizations, and increase in awareness about mobile imaging technologies in the diagnosis of various diseases. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to enhanced healthcare infrastructure, prevalence of chronic diseases, well-established presence of domestic companies, and increase in the aging population in the region.

Leading market players

Accurate Imaging Inc.

Alliance Healthcare Services

Atlantic Medical Imaging Inc.

Cobalt Health

Front Mobile Imaging

Inhealth Group Limited

Interim Diagnostic Imaging Inc.

Insights Health Services Corp.

RadNet Inc.

Trident USA Health Services

