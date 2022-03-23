Soul Legends Unite for All-Star 'Giants of Soul' UK Tour
Lovers of soul rejoice! Seven Titans of Soul take their non-stop hits show across 20 cities.CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Giants of Soul Tour is on its way and ready to come to a venue near you from September to October 2022 and is a must see, must hear, for all soul lovers who remember what the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s meant to the genre. For the first time ever, a “Magnificent Seven” of soul legends are brought together and they include:
Tunde Baiyweu the voice of The Lighthouse Family - famed for singles including Ocean Drive, Lifted, High, Lost in Space and Raincloud, selling a combined 15 million albums
Deniece Williams – the four-time Grammy winner behind Free, Let’s Hear it For The Boy, and That’s What Friends Are For
Gwen Dickey the voice of Rose Royce - 9 UK top 40s including Love Don’t Live Here Anymore, Wishing on a Star, and the Grammy-winning Car Wash
Alexander O’Neal – 14 UK top 40s including Criticize, If You Were Here Tonight, and Saturday Love
Jaki Graham – 6 UK top 40s including Could It Be I’m Falling in Love, Round and Around, Set Me Free
Janet Kay – the star behind smash hit Silly Games
Plus new breakout star Candace Woodson, who last year topped the UK Soul Chart
Backing The Giants of Soul is an all-star ten-piece band made of only the finest musicians from the UK and USA
Tour dates run from Sept 4th through to Oct 4th with tickets pre-sales available from March 23rd & general tickets from March 25th
So lovers of soul rejoice! Prepare yourself for over three hours of nonstop hits and classic feel-good anthems! And, as if that’s not enough, the multi-award-winning Angie Greaves (Smooth Radio) will host the tour which will span 20 cities, with the artists roll of honour including 18 UK top ten hits, 47 top 40 hits, and over 5 million Spotify followers. This is not a show to miss!
Giants of Soul is the perfect escape for anyone looking to lose themselves in an unforgettably great night! With a legendary line-up, there has never been a better time than now to give yourself up to the Giants of Soul!
The full list of dates as follows;
Sept 4 Ipswich - Regent Theatre
Sept 6 Bath - The Forum
Sept 7 Cambridge - Corn Exchange
Sept 8 Manchester - Bridgewater Hall
Sept 9 Liverpool - Philharmonic
Sept 10 York - Barbican
Sept 13 Halifax - Victoria Theatre
Sept 14 Sheffield - City Hall
Sept 15 Venue Cymru
Sept 16 Middlesbrough - Town Hall
Sept 17 Edinburgh - O2 Academy
Sept 18 Newcastle - O2 City Hall
Sept 20 London - Hammersmith Eventim Apollo
Sept 24 Basingstoke - The Anvil
Sept 25 Portsmouth - Guildhall
Sept 27 Blackpool - Opera House
Sept 28 Nottingham - Royal Concert Hall
Sept 29 Scarborough - Spa
Oct 2 Brighton - Brighton Centre
Oct 4 Bournemouth – Pavilion
Tickets
https://giantsofsoul.com/tickets/
Giants of Soul
https://giantsofsoul.com/
Giants of Soul Spotify Playlist
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/13q4szAzzn6UuxbIfyJjwR?go=1&sp_cid=928fafb1fe824994a4511b2f582335bc&utm_source=embed_player_m&utm_medium=desktop&nd=1
