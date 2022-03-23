DNS Security Software Market Size 2021 to hit $2,314.56 Million, Globally by 2028

DNS Security Software Market Size 2021 is emerging with Identification and Blocking of High-Risk Traffic by 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners’ latest market study on “DNS Security Software Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Deployment and Organization Size,” the market was valued at US$ 1,200.41 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2,314.56 million by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Domain name system (DNS) security software offerings help overcome challenges such as spoofing/cache poisoning, tunneling, hijacking, phantom domain attack, random subdomain attack, domain lock-up attack, and botnet-based customer premise equipment (CPE) attack. With DNS security software, organizations can block or redirect DNS requests to identify malicious domains and alert users visiting dangerous sites or upon possible malware attacks by communicating with operators.

With a rise in the adoption of a potentially permanent hybrid workforce, CISOs and IT directors are devising strategies to secure their business operations and resources within and outside their protected walls. Having control over traffic between each remote worker and the organization’s applications is important to reduce DNS security issues and ensure smooth business operations. The DNS over HTTPS (DoH) offers new opportunities for organizations adopting remote working, creating complexity in managing application access and overall security. Further, the DoH also brings privacy concerns, as confirmed by 75% of respondents in the Global DNS Threat Report published by IDC; they consider DoH via public providers to be a main risk in experiencing DNS attacks. Therefore, the growing implementation of hybrid work culture is creating significant opportunities for the future growth of the DNS security software market players.

According to the Global DNS Threat report by EfficientIP, India witnessed the highest number of DNS attacks in 2021. Moreover, according to the Global DNS Threat Report, globally, ~87% of organizations experienced DNS attacks, and the average cost incurred by each attack was ~US$ 950,000. Further, the report by EfficientIP states that Malaysia (78% rise), Spain (36% surge), and France (25% increase) are a few of the countries that witnessed a rise in damages caused by DNS attacks.

Based on deployment, the DNS security software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. In 2021, the cloud-based segment led the market and accounted for the largest market share. Based on organization size, the DNS security software market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. In 2021, the large enterprises segment led the market and accounted for the largest market share. Geographically, the DNS security software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2021, North America accounted for a significant market share in the global DNS security software market.

Key Findings of Study:

Geographically, the DNS Security Software market is segmented into five key regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). North America held the largest revenue share in 2020, followed by Europe and APAC.

Based on deployment, the DNS security software market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud-based. The cloud-based segment contributed a larger revenue share in 2020.

Based on organization size, the DNS security software market is categorized into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. In 2020, the large enterprises segment led the DNS security software market globally.

Strategic Insights:

The players operating in the DNS security software market adopt strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players operating in the DNS security software market are listed below:

In July 2021, DNSFilter Inc. announced that it had closed a US$ 30 million Series A investment round led by global venture capital and private equity firm, Insight Partners.

In June 2021, DNSFilter Inc. announced integration with Zapier and a new one-click application blocking feature. Alongside the launch of a new feature, AppAware, which allows for blocking commonly used applications such as Facebook, Netflix, or BitTorrent with a single click.

