New York Injury Lawyers Goidel & Siegel Announce Opening of New Office Location in Long Island

New Office Location in Long Island

NYC injury lawyers Goidel & Siegel, LLP have been helping injured victims in the New York area for more than 30 years and are now expanding with a new office.

PORT WASHINGTON, NEW YORK, USA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goidel & Siegel, a law firm specializing in construction accident and personal injury claims, is excited to announce the opening of its new office location in Long Island, NY on March 25th.

Goidel & Siegel Injury Lawyers serve personal injury victims throughout New York with offices in Manhattan, Queens, and New Jersey. Its team of injury lawyers, paralegals and other staff members have won hundreds of cases, restoring justice for injured victims.

"We are very pleased to announce the opening of our new office on Long Island," said Partner and Co-Founder, Jonathan M. Goidel. "The addition of this location, along with the firm's endless expansion and overall growth, displays Goidel and Siegel’s relentless spirit to provide our clients with the best customer service and ability to maximize recovery outcomes for them, each and every day. We look forward to serving our Long Island clients at this convenient new location, giving us the privilege of assisting more injured workers in the New York area.”

It was also announced that attorney Farimah Ghaffari will be the managing attorney of this new and expanded Long Island office. Ms. Ghaffari is fluent in Farsi and Turkish and will continue to serve the firm’s new and existing clients with a multi-lingual, dedicated staff.

The Goidel & Siegel Long Island personal injury lawyers are proud to represent clients who have been involved in:

• Slip, trip, and fall accidents

• Construction site accidents

• Workplace accidents

• Car, bus, and motorcycle accidents

• School accidents

• And more!

People injured in slip and fall accidents, car accidents, construction accidents, and under other circumstances created by others’ negligence can look to Goidel & Siegel for assistance.

For more information about NYC personal injury cases, please visit their website.

About Goidel & Siegel

Co-founders Jonathan M. Goidel and Andrew B. Siegel opened the firm in 1990 with the mission of taking on New York City personal injury claims to restore health, hope and stability for individuals injured through no fault of their own.

More than 30 years later, Goidel & Siegel have garnered a solid reputation as one of the top personal injury law firms in New York City. The partners have assembled a cohesive team that thrives on exposing negligence that endangers others.

With multilingual attorneys, Goidel & Siegel is able to communicate with clients who speak English, Spanish, Russian, Farsi, and Arabic. They will meet with clients however they are most comfortable, including video conferencing on Zoom and similar platforms.

For more information, please visit https://www.goidelandsiegel.com/ or call (929) 593-2024.