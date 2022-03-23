Submit Release
News Search

There were 881 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,111 in the last 365 days.

Global Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Manufacturing Market

Biomarin Pharmaceutical, Sarepta Therapeutics, Roche (Spark Therapeutics), Sangamo, Pfizer, NightstaRx, Freeline Therapeutics, Horama S.A,MeiraGTx, RegenxBio, Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, and Audentes Therapeutics, among others, are the key players in the adeno-associated viral vector manufacturing market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Manufacturing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 22.9% from 2022 to 2027. The adeno-associated viral vector manufacturing market is largely driven by the growing demand for vaccine manufacturing, increasing investment into viral vaccine R&D, growing adoption of adeno-associated viral vector manufacturing in the oncology field, and the growing prevalence of genetic disorders & infectious diseases.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Manufacturing Market - Forecast to 2027


Key Market Insights

  • The growing investment into the development of vaccines for viral outbreaks has led to a rapid increase in demand for adeno-associated viral vector manufacturing
  • Demand for efficient manufacturing and packaging of vaccines as a part of the strategy to combat the spread of COVID has also played a crucial role in the growing investment into adeno-associated viral vector manufacturing by pharmaceutical companies
  • The ssAAV segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the market based on the type
  • The ophthalmology segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the application
  • Biomarin Pharmaceutical, Sarepta Therapeutics, Roche (Spark Therapeutics), Sangamo, Pfizer, NightstaRx, Freeline Therapeutics, Horama S.A, MeiraGTx, RegenxBio, Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, and Audentes Therapeutics, among others, are the key players in the adeno-associated viral vector manufacturing market

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/adeno-associated-viral-vector-manufacturing-market-3736


Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

  • Single-stranded AAV (ssAAV)
  • Self-complementary AAV (scAAV)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

  • Hemophilia
  • Ophthalmology
  • Lysosomal Storage Disorders
  • Neurological Disorders
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Website: Global Market Estimates


Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Manufacturing Market

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.