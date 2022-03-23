Global Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Manufacturing Market
Biomarin Pharmaceutical, Sarepta Therapeutics, Roche (Spark Therapeutics), Sangamo, Pfizer, NightstaRx, Freeline Therapeutics, Horama S.A,MeiraGTx, RegenxBio, Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, and Audentes Therapeutics, among others, are the key players in the adeno-associated viral vector manufacturing market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Manufacturing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 22.9% from 2022 to 2027. The adeno-associated viral vector manufacturing market is largely driven by the growing demand for vaccine manufacturing, increasing investment into viral vaccine R&D, growing adoption of adeno-associated viral vector manufacturing in the oncology field, and the growing prevalence of genetic disorders & infectious diseases.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Manufacturing Market - Forecast to 2027”
Key Market Insights
- The growing investment into the development of vaccines for viral outbreaks has led to a rapid increase in demand for adeno-associated viral vector manufacturing
- Demand for efficient manufacturing and packaging of vaccines as a part of the strategy to combat the spread of COVID has also played a crucial role in the growing investment into adeno-associated viral vector manufacturing by pharmaceutical companies
- The ssAAV segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the market based on the type
- The ophthalmology segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the application
- Biomarin Pharmaceutical, Sarepta Therapeutics, Roche (Spark Therapeutics), Sangamo, Pfizer, NightstaRx, Freeline Therapeutics, Horama S.A, MeiraGTx, RegenxBio, Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, and Audentes Therapeutics, among others, are the key players in the adeno-associated viral vector manufacturing market
Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/adeno-associated-viral-vector-manufacturing-market-3736
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
- Single-stranded AAV (ssAAV)
- Self-complementary AAV (scAAV)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
- Hemophilia
- Ophthalmology
- Lysosomal Storage Disorders
- Neurological Disorders
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Website: Global Market Estimates
Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +16026667238