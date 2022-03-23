Biomarin Pharmaceutical, Sarepta Therapeutics, Roche (Spark Therapeutics), Sangamo, Pfizer, NightstaRx, Freeline Therapeutics, Horama S.A,MeiraGTx, RegenxBio, Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, and Audentes Therapeutics, among others, are the key players in the adeno-associated viral vector manufacturing market.

According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Manufacturing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 22.9% from 2022 to 2027. The adeno-associated viral vector manufacturing market is largely driven by the growing demand for vaccine manufacturing, increasing investment into viral vaccine R&D, growing adoption of adeno-associated viral vector manufacturing in the oncology field, and the growing prevalence of genetic disorders & infectious diseases.







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Manufacturing Market - Forecast to 2027”





Key Market Insights

The growing investment into the development of vaccines for viral outbreaks has led to a rapid increase in demand for adeno-associated viral vector manufacturing

Demand for efficient manufacturing and packaging of vaccines as a part of the strategy to combat the spread of COVID has also played a crucial role in the growing investment into adeno-associated viral vector manufacturing by pharmaceutical companies

The ssAAV segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the market based on the type

The ophthalmology segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the application

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Single-stranded AAV (ssAAV)

Self-complementary AAV (scAAV)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Hemophilia

Ophthalmology

Lysosomal Storage Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





