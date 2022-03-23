Rebecca W. E. Edmunds, AIA, LEED AP Author, Architect + Action = Result Architect + Action = Result

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Do you ever say the same thing repeatedly in your work? I do in working with FAIA and other AIA award candidates,” says Rebecca W. E. Edmunds, whose career spans multiple disciplines including design for highly technical textiles and apparel. Her architectural practice focuses on providing leadership in creating consistent, comprehensive communications and writing on design for aesthetic and technical performance.

Architect + Action = Result is a book filled with practical insights that consolidates years of expertise and lessons learned into one volume—a value-filled approach for Architects to gain insight on what makes a successful Fellowship submission and writing for design practices and projects.

Architect + Action = Result illuminates and clarifies the Objects of AIA Fellowship to guide applicants in targeting and aligning strengths. The Book offers a compendium of writing tip dos and don’ts: an “on-ramp” acceleration lane to clean, clear writing. Learn from two professionals who have been successfully guiding architects through the process for decades.

Book is available to purchase directly from the official website. An eBook is also available through iBooks, Barnes & Noble and the site that supports blasting Jeff B. and his friends into space but where authors make less.

Michael LeFevre who is a colleague, collaborator, friend and ally with Rebecca Edmunds has aided this effort. A Fellow himself, a process guru and Managing Editor of Design Intelligence, Michael added critical insight, coaching and criticism. He’s also added diagrams used in his work chairing the AIA Fellows Committee in Georgia.

This book provides insight from two writers and advocates for achieving great stories (first) and Fellowship in the American Institute of Architects College of Fellows (if that is your goal). For more information about the book & how to purchase a licensed copy, please visit www.architectactionresult.com