Sanitation Vehicles Industry Analysis 2022, Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities Forecast To 2028 | Cheng Li, Cnhtc

The global sanitation vehicle market was valued at US$ 3,377.5 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 5,544.3 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2020 and 2027.

The purpose of the sanitation vehicles is for sanitation functions that do not involve moving the waste to a landfill or other disposal facility. In fact, this type of vehicle was created as a way to transport food from one location to another. For example, if a truck was needed to transport ice cream from a farm to a local restaurant, it would be large enough to carry the ice cream but also small enough to fit through a regular sized door, which is about the size of a standard van or even minivan window. This type of vehicle would also have a large bed that could hold many containers, and the height of the vehicle would allow for easy loading since it was not too high.

Major Key players in this Market:

- Ceec Trucks Industry

- Dongfeng Motor

- Cheng Li

- Curbtender

- Cnhtc

- Zoomlion

- Foton car

- Fujian Longma sanitation

- Dennis Eagle

- Labrie Enviroquip

- Faun

- McNeilus Truck & Manufacturing

- EZ Pack

- Bridgeport Manufacturing

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. This is due to the growing demand for sanitation vehicles during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to these factors, sanitation vehicles are gaining demand to spray disinfectants on the streets and public areas. For instance, in February 2020, the Government of China dispatched a wide number of sanitation vehicles to spray disinfectants in the Wuhan region.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global sanitation vehicles market owing to the growing need for sanitation vehicles in the region. According to the World Bank data, the waste produced in the North America region in 2016 was 289 million tons. The amount of waste generation is expected to increase over the forecast period. As the amount of waste is increasing day by day, the need for sanitation vehicles such as garbage trucks is also expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the near future and this is attributed to the growing initiatives taken by various governments. For example, the government of India launched ‘Swatch Bharat Abhiyan’, a country-wide campaign for the period 2014 to 2019, to improve solid waste management in the rural and urban areas of India. Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the sanitation vehicle market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Drivers & Trends

The projections featured in the Sanitation Vehicles market have been derived using proven research and assumptions from the existing drivers and trends. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future opportunities, latest developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and risks are also evaluated to get an acute hold of the overall market.

Method of Research

The report contains first-hand information gathered by key players through quantitative and qualitative analysis based on the parameters of the Porter's Five Force Model. It sheds light on macroeconomic indicators, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a better understanding of the market, primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been conducted. The data used in the report has been subjected to multi-step verification to ensure both the authenticity and the quality of the insight provided. Bottom-up and top-down approaches are also employed in order to ensure the credibility of valuations and market segments.

