NAMMBA Announces Partnership with Benchmark Mortgage
We are so excited that Benchmark decided to come on as a partner to create a more diverse mortgage industry,”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the start of Benchmark's partnership with the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA).
— NAMMBA Founder/CEO Tony Thompson, CMB
Benchmark Mortgage is a nation-wide lender headquartered near Dallas, TX. For over 20 years, the company has built a dynamic lending community. Their entire business is driven by focusing on relationships. They are a community of mortgage professionals who are united by the Benchmark Core Values. These values drive the company's culture, shape its paradigm, and have been the foundation of their success. For more on Benchmark's core values, click here: https://benchmark.us/the-benchmark-way/our-core-values/
This partnership with Benchmark brings NAMMBA closer to their mission of increasing the engagement of women and minorities in the mortgage industry. The mortgage industry is historically homogeneous and NAMMBA hopes that this partnership will be just a small part of the path to changing that.
“We are so excited that Benchmark decided to come on as a partner to create a more diverse mortgage industry,” said NAMMBA Founder/CEO Tony Thompson, CMB. “Cooperation and collaboration are key to bringing more young people, women, and minorities into this industry and which leads to fresher ideas and ways of doing business.”
Benchmark's motto Is "Benchmark Brings You Home." Every day they work hard to ensure that the "You" In their motto means everyone. They do not discriminate against any customer and strive to provide a first-class mortgage experience for all. Benchmark's core values include Relationships and Excellence, and these demand that they continuously support the movement for equality in all the communities where their clients live and work. Benchmark is committed to providing equal access to everyone who desires the American dream of home ownership.
“Benchmark is a remarkable community of mortgage professionals. At Benchmark, we have a clearly defined set of core values that we live out and practice every day. Having carefully selected each team member one person at a time, and with an average of over a decade of individual experience, we have assembled what we believe is the best team in the mortgage industry today. Not only does our team go the extra mile to serve our branches, loan officers, and support teams, we also stand ready to deliver an exceptional experience that is second to none for our customers. Please reach out and let us know if we can help you take advantage of the Benchmark opportunity today". said Jim McMahan, President at Benchmark Mortgage.
